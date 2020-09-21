CIRCLEVILLE — The Alexander Spartans were facing a two-set deficit on the road against an undefeated opponent on Monday. 

The Spartans didn't blink, coming away with their most impressive victory of the season. 

Alexander shook off a pair of close early setbacks to win at Circleville High School in five sets, 24-26, 24-26, 25-12, 25-22, 15-7. 

The Tigers, who are ranked No. 7 in Division II, fall to 10-1 on the season. 

Alexander moves its record to 9-2. 

Karsyn Raines powered the offense for Alexander, collecting 21 kills in the comeback. Jadyn Mace had 52 assists, four kills and 14 digs from her setter position. 

Brooke Casto and Erin Scurlock both finished with 12 kills. Casto added seven digs and five aces, while Scurlock also had six blocks, three aces and six digs. 

Macey Jordan also added seven kills and seven blocks. She had the game-winning block that clinched the final point in the fifth set. 

Lexie Grissett also had seven kills and six digs for Alexander. Olivia Ohms provided the defense with 15 digs. 

Alexander returns home on Thursday with a non-league match against Logan. 

