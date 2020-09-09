NELSONVILLE — After a few years away from coaching, Natalie Lucas is back on the bench and finally sporting her hometown Red and Black colors.
Through the first couple weeks of the season, it's been a winning fit for both sides.
Lucas and the Alexander Spartans moved to 6-0 after a 3-0 victory (25-22, 25-14, 25-18) at Nelsonville-York High School's Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Lucas most recently coached at Athens High School from 2013 through 2016, leading the Bulldogs to league titles all four years and Division II district titles in 2014 and 2015.
Lucas is an Alexander graduate, and is in her first season coaching at her alma mater.
"I am glad to be back as a Spartan," Lucas said. "It was kind of a round-about way to get home, through several different counties, and several different schools. It feels good to be back home."
The Spartans improved to 2-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division after the key win over the Buckeyes (4-2, 1-1 TVC-Ohio).
Alexander has a blend of youth and veterans — senior hitter Karsyn Raines and senior setter Jadyn Mace are in their fourth seasons in the starting lineups. So far the pairing with Lucas has been highly successful, as the Spartans have won 18 out of 19 sets this season.
"We're just thankful for every single day that we get to play volleyball," Lucas said. "In the times, the way things are, we don't want to take any match, any minute, any practice, nothing for granted right now."
It was the second win in as many nights for Alexander, which won in four sets Monday at Eastern.
The Spartans were balanced against the Buckeyes. Raines led the way with 14 kills, but Brooke Casto (10 kills), Erin Scurlock (seven kills), Macey Jordan (five kills) and Lexie Grissett (five kills) each made contributions. Mace had 38 assists.
"I was pretty proud of how we had contributions from everybody offensively tonight," Lucas said. "I felt like our attack was very well-balanced."
Raines is the two-time defending TVC-Ohio Offensive MVP, and the clear No. 1 option for the Spartans. Nelsonville-York coach Wayne Dicken said the contributions from the rest of the lineup made it difficult to gameplan for Alexander.
"Every time we've scouted them, we saw that they were spreading the ball out more," Dicken said. "It does make it difficult when they're spreading it out, to key on a certain player, when they have so many weapons to go to."
Those weapons helped slow down Nelsonville-York's momentum early in the match.
The Buckeyes ran off six consecutive points to lead 17-12 in the opening set after Ryleigh Giffin's ace. N-Y still held a 20-16 edge after Chloe Lehman's kill.
The Spartans were able to recover in time to avoid the early setback.
A run was started by a Raines kill, but her teammates took it home from here.
Alexander closed the first set on a 9-2 run to win 25-22. Casto had four kills during the stretch, and Scurlock added two and Mace one as the Spartans picked up their offensive attack.
"I felt like we weren't playing very aggressive at the beginning," Lucas said. "We were playing very passive, doing a lot of things off speed. The end of that first set we started to get our offensive clicking a little bit more, serve receive was a little bit stronger and we were able to be aggressive at the net with our swings."
The Buckeyes had a difficult time recovering from the opening-set loss, falling behind 5-1 right away in the second set.
"A team like Alexander, they're very fundamentally sound," Dicken said. "They're going to catch us out of position, if we're out of position, and they're going to make you pay for doing the little things wrong and that's kind of what happened there at the end of the first set."
Grissett's kill gave Alexander a 2-0 lead after winning the second set 25-14.
The Buckeyes held a pair of early leads in the third set, with the final tie coming at 9-9. N-Y was within 16-14 before Alexander started to gain some separation.
Casto had a pair of kills sandwiched around Grissett's ace for a 19-14 cushion. By the time Casto recorded her final kill, the Spartans had won the set 25-18 and remained undefeated on the season.
"We just got down, and it was hard to come back once we got down a few points," Dicken said. "Alexander's a tough team to come back against."
Mackenzie Hurd led Nelsonville-York with 10 kills, while Giffin added eight kills and three aces. Madison Booth had 27 assists.
The Buckeyes will continue TVC-Ohio play with a trip to River Valley on Thursday.
Alexander returns home for an early-season clash with Vinton County. The Vikings beat the Spartans twice last season to wrestle away the outright TVC-Ohio title. Both matches were five-set showdowns, and Vinton County is off to a 6-1 start this season.
It will be Lucas' first go-around in what is a new volleyball rivalry between the Vikings and Spartans.
"We have a big week this week," she said. "We have four matches in one week, so trying to have some fresh legs come Thursday, do what we need to do (Wednesday) in practice to prepare, come into every match and give it our best."
Spartans defeat Eagles, 3-1
TUPPERS PLAINS — It wasn't a sweep, but it was still another victory to start the season for the Alexander Spartans.
The Spartans improved to 5-0 on the season with a 3-1 victory at Eastern High School on Monday.
Alexander won by a count of 24-26, 25-10, 25-14, 25-10.
The opening set was the first time this season the Spartans had dropped a set, but they recovered for the non-league win.
Karsyn Raines led the Alexander offense with 16 kills, also adding two aces and seven digs.
Macey Jordan was also big at the net, contributing 10 kills. Brooke Casto added five kills and six digs, while Jadyn Mace handed out 28 assists to go with four kills, five aces and two blocks. Lexi Grissett added five kills and an impressive nine aces.
Eastern falls to 2-3 on the season.
