ALBANY — It was all Spartans during Saturday’s Division II Sectional Final between Alexander and Fairfield Union.
The Spartans have been dominant offensively all season, and the sectional final was no different. The game ended in a 4-1 Alexander victory, advancing the team to the Division II district semifinals.
Alexander headed into Saturday following a 7-1 win over Gallia Academy Thursday night. The Falcons beat Logan Elm 3-0 on the same day.
The first ten minutes saw the Spartans playing for possession with an emphasis on passing. It did not take long for the explosive offense to break through Fairfield Union’s back line.
The first goal of the game came on a right-side cross from junior Austin Shields. Trey Schaller, a senior, snuck the ball past Falcon goalkeeper Tyler McClellan to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead with 28:17 left in the first half.
Schaller scored his second goal of the game a mere 17 seconds after his first. He put Alexander up 2-0 after capitalizing on a Fairfield Union passing mistake. The Spartans would not stop there before the half.
Alexander’s third goal came with 17:45 left before halftime. Senior Todd Norris tapped the ball into the left corner after some nice dribbling in the middle of the box.
The Spartans were aggressive offensively, spending the majority of the first half on Fairfield Union’s side of the field or in the box. They headed into the half with a comfortable 3-0 lead.
Fairfield Union came out with more aggression and urgency after halftime. The defenders played up the field, hoping to assist the offense and get back into the game. The Spartan defense thwarted the occasional scoring chance the Falcons had in the first half.
Alexander’s offense continued to move upfield in the second half. Junior Tyler Fritchley scored on a penalty kick with 22:59 left in the game, giving the Spartans a 4-0 lead. Senior goalkeeper Connor Truax took a visit to the opposite goal to take another penalty kick with 17:56 left, but the attempt was saved by McClellan.
The Falcons managed to get on the board with 17 minutes left in the game. Freshman Caden Fyffe scored to cut the lead to 4-1. The game and the Falcons’ season would end by that score.
It was certainly not the result the Falcons had hoped for, but head coach Shea Schmelzer was proud of his team’s effort Saturday and all season. It was the final game for seniors Samuel Schmelzer, Cade Groce, Carter Thompson, Samuel Bernard, Blake Bennett, and Justin Barnhart.
“I really got to give a shout out to my seniors. From the beginning of the season I knew these guys would be good leaders. Not only on the field, but off the field.” said Schmelzer. “No matter who we were playing, they were always in the game, fighting, never giving up.”
Five starters will return for Fairfield Union next season. Schmelzer is looking forward to what the 2020 Falcons can accomplish.
“We used a lot of freshmen this year, and we’re going to have to use a lot of freshmen next year,” he said. “I’m excited to see how, being such a young team, we’re going to thrive and how we’re going to play.”
Alexander’s defense held the Falcons to a handful of shots all game. The Spartan back line is a point of emphasis for head coach Kirk Crow.
“Our leadership is great, and they stay compact,” Crow said. “We don’t get beat in the middle very often. We make the other team play wide, and that’s what we try to do. That’s what we did today.”
Alexander hopes to make another strong tournament run after reaching the regional semifinals last season and winning the district championship back-to-back years.
“Every year when we start in July, the minimum goal is a district championship,” said Crow. “That’s what we talk about all year, so we expect to get back there again.”
Alexander and Jackson will face off Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Logan Chieftain Stadium. The two teams played in Jackson back on Sept. 5, resulting in a 4-1 Alexander victory.
