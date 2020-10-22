ALBANY — It was a night of exhilaration and apprehension Wednesday when the Alexander Spartans hosted the Panthers of Miami Trace for a sectional tilt.
Kirk Crow’s crew came in as the number one seed and thirteen victories. Josh Thoroman’s Panthers, only three-time winners, were faced with a difficult task trying to slow down the Spartan’s efficient passing schemes.
A slow start by the hosts allowed the packed defense and long-ball clearances of Miami Trace to disrupt their flow and efficiency. But after about ten minutes, the trademark Spartan combinations began to click. And perhaps, Stan Lee may have helped with the script.
Kyler D’Augustino wove his way deep into the right side and fired a shot that momentarily handcuffed Panther goaltender Ethan Steele. Tyler Fritchley collected the carom and put the Spartans up 1-0. Continuing pressure lead to the next tally. Elijah Robe worked through the defense to feed Fritchley a pretty pass. The senior, nicknamed Spiderman, popped the ball into the back of the webbing for his second counter and a 2-0 lead.
It took but a few minutes for the third Spartan score. Jace Ervin sent one of his massive throw-ins toward the goal and Joe Trogdon powered a header past Steele making it 3-0 Alexander.
The exhilaration came at the ten minute mark by the way of a play that Voice of the Bobcats Russ Eisenstein would label as “sexy”, a term he uses on his broadcasts to mark as extraordinary. Austin Shields picked a Panther’s pocket, moved up the pitch, and sent an in-stride pass to Fritchley. In turn, Fritchley one-touched the ball directly to D’Augustino who did a shake and back move then smacked the strings for a 4-0 lead.
It took a minute for the exhilaration to move to a frightening apprehension. Leaping at the goal mouth to head in a shot, D’Augustino collided with Steele and landed awkwardly in the back of the goal. Play was stopped and the sophomore was immobile. The training staff had immediately called for paramedics and the young striker was taken by the first responders to the hospital by ambulance.
The crowd was silent, stunned, and concerned while his teammates gathered together to pray for him. The paramedics left the stadium with the crowd and both teams applauding in support of the injured player.
With nine minutes to go, the first half resumed but the tone had changed and the score remained 4-0.
“We started slow which could have been the impact of playing in the tournament. We had some disconnect with the top three and the other areas. With Kyler’s injury, you never know what may happen but our team pulled together, first and foremost worried about him, and being there for each other. That’s why we have the word ‘Family’ on our hoodies.”
As the second forty unfolded, the Spartans hit the pitch with shouts of “24”, D’Augustino’s uniform number and they controlled the action. They kept the Panther defense on its heels and Fritchley was a central figure. A few minutes in, he blazed a shot that caused a Steele bobble and necessary scrambling recovery.
Perhaps it was the fact that he couldn’t find his uniform and had to wear number fifteen which possibly have been Peter Parker’s number. Or perhaps Stan Lee WAS in the arena. In any case, midway through the stanza, he took only a minute between his hat trick third goal and his fourth.
The first was a product of some hard work by Preston Truax on the right side battling with the defense. He gained a clearance and sent a pass to the middle of the box. Fritchley’s spidey sense located the pass and webbed it into the twine.
A sprint down the left side from his defensive position by Ethan Niedhart begat the next Fritchley score. Niedhart sped past the defense and launched a pass that the senior collected and punched through for the 6-0 lead.
For the next twenty minutes, it was a running clock and Crow brought in all his tournament eligible subs. As the half wore down, the reserves put together some good combinations toward the Panther goal. That resulted in Matthew Morris setting up Ryan Dicken for his first tournament goal.
“The guys had dedicated that second half to Kyler and their concern for him. That sense of family is indeed a hallmark of this team. And it showed in how we approached the game as a whole. Tyler Fritchley had a monster game both scoring and distributing the ball from the point. He even joked that he might want to change his uniform number to the one I had to get him from my truck. All in all it was a good win, our fourteenth, and another shutout for the defense.”
Typical for 2020, the district semi-final games will be held at home sites since there are no “bubble sites” available at this writing. That means the Spartans will host the semi-final on Wednesday against Fairfield Union, a 2-1 overtime winner against Logan Elm.
Crow observed “this is the first time in recent memory this has happened but I can’t complain about not having to travel.”
SCORING:
Alex 4 3 7
Trace 0 0 0
Alex Fritchley 1st 27:57 1-0
Alex Fritchley (Robe) 1st 23:53 2-0
Alex Trogdon (Ervin) 1st 16:22 3-0
Alex D’Augustino (Fritchley) 1st 10:10 4-0
Alex Fritchley (Truax) 2nd 20:59 5-0
Alex Fritchley (Niedhart) 2nd 20:01 6-0
Alex Dicken (Morris) 2nd 07:30 7-0
