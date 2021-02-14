ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans entered the Division III tournament on a two-game losing streak, the first time all season the team had lost consecutive games.
Needless to say, the Spartans were ready to turn the page on the regular season.
No. 6 Alexander dominated from start to finish, leading to a 57-18 victory over No. 27 Zane Trace during Saturday's Division III sectional semifinal.
Alexander led 20-5 after one quarter, then extended that lead to 34-5 by halftime, rolling to a spot in the sectional finals.
The Spartans held Zane Trace to only three points in the second and third quarters, surging ahead 49-8 going to the fourth quarter.
Alexander improves to 17-5 on the season, and will host No. 11 Westfall on Wednesday in a sectional championship game.
Kara Meeks and Marlee Grinstead led Alexander's offensive effort against the Pioneers.
Meeks tied her career high with 20 points, all coming in the first three quarters. She made 8 of 10 shots from 2-point range, adding a 3-pointer and a free throw.
Grinstead followed with 18 points, all coming in the first three quarters. She made 7 of 9 shot attempts from 2-point range, adding a 3-pointer and a free throw.
Meeks and Grinstead combined to score all 20 of Alexander's first-quarter points and 31 of its 34 first-half points.
Brooke Casto tallied seven points for the Spartans, making two 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer. Jadyn Mace added five points, while Erin Scurlock scored four points. Emma Brooks made a fourth-quarter 3-pointer to finish with three points.
Zane Trace (4-17) was led by Alara Crow's four points.
