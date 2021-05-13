ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans pushed their winning streak to three games with a 17-0 win over Nelsonville-York on Thursday.
The Spartans hit a pair of home runs in the game, scoring in every inning.
Alexander scored three runs in the first and four more in the second to lead 7-0, then added seven more runs in the third. The final three runs came in the bottom of the fourth for the 17-run win.
Jadyn Mace and Chloe Payne each hit home runs for the Spartans, who improved to 12-9 and finish 5-7 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Mace was 3 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs, as she also hit two doubles.
Ellie Day was 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for Alexander. Audrey Ross hit a double, scoring three runs, driving in a run and drawing a walk.
Brooke Casto had a hit and two runs, Micaela Moat had a single and RBI, while Payne scored three runs and drove in two.
Erin Scurlock drew three walks, scoring three times.
Casto, Day and Scurlock combined to pitch a one-hit shutout. Casto started and pitched three innings, striking out two.
Day and Scurlock both pitched scoreless innings, with Scurlock giving up a hit and striking out a batter.
Abby Riffle pitched three innings for Nelsonville-York with Caitlyn Hall pitching the final inning.
Brooklyn Richards had a single for Nelsonville-York (6-17, 0-11 TVC-Ohio).
