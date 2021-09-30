The Alexander girls' soccer team has made a habit out of taking first-half leads.
On Thursday, the Spartans were able to cash that into a victory.
Amora Albano found the back of the next less than 10 minutes into Alexander's rematch with Athens, leading to a 3-0 win at Joe Burrow Stadium.
The victory allowed Alexander to sweep the season series against their rivals from Athens.
The Spartans won the first meeting, 2-0, on Sept. 2.
"It's the rival game and they take a lot of pride in trying to come in and do a very good job, play hard, play smart," Alexander coach Tom Fauber said. "Overall, this group of seniors, over their four years, we've had a lot of success in the rivalry.
"Obviously, Athens plays hard for it too," he added. "That's what rivalries are supposed to be."
The Spartans moved to 5-3-2 with the victory, but ended a four-match winless streak.
Included in that stretch were ties against Warren and Logan in which Alexander had first-half leads slip away.
Alexander led Warren 4-2 and Logan 3-0, but settled for ties on both occurrences.
That wasn't the case against Athens, as Alexander scored early and pitched the shutout.
"We've been ahead in several of our last matches, against Warren and against Logan both, and we haven't been able to finish them out," Fauber said. "And tonight we were able to finish them out. So that was big."
The Spartans enjoyed the upper hand most of the night thanks to their leading scorer in Albano.
The senior was able to drive home a shot from the side that got past Athens keeper Patty Yandrich for a 1-0 lead with 31:04 left in the first half.
"That first goal, fairly early in the match, a lot of pressure, puts people on their heels," Fauber said.
Athens coach JT Schroer has seen plenty from Albano over the years. Thursday's goal was the 51st of her career.
"We know who their key players are," he said. "We've been watching them play for four years and they have a really good core of players."
Albano is a four-year starter for Alexander, and it was another pair of four-year starters that struck next.
Marlee Grinstead was able to chase down a ball and kick it off an Athens defender near the goal, giving Alexander a corner kick.
The Spartans immediately cashed in on the head's up play. Senior Jenelle Fauber sent in a corner kick that went to Grinstead.
Grinstead scored on a header, giving Alexander a 2-0 lead with 21:54 left in the first half.
"We knew that they are very good on set pieces," Schroer said. "Not surprised at all that they scored on a set piece. We just had a defensive breakdown and they took advantage of it. That's what they do. They wait for you to make a mistake and once you do, they exploit it."
The Spartans took that two-goal lead into halftime, then quickly added to it in the second half.
Albano charged down the sideline and sent a shot toward Yandrich.
Yandrich made the initial save, but the ball bounced back into the field of play.
Alexander junior Leah Esselburn was there and finished the play, scoring a goal with 38:11 remaining for the 3-0 edge.
"Three (goals), you always hope that you can manage it," Tom Fauber said. "We didn't manage it the other night (against Logan), but you always hope you can manage it. It's all about game management."
Annie Moulton and the Bulldogs made pushes to get on the board, but the Spartans' defense, anchored by keeper Emma Pennington, didn't budge.
Trinity Daniels, Chloe Kunkel, Avery Shields and Ava Hoffer were also key pieces in the defensive effort.
The Spartans will host Lancaster on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Bulldogs fell to 3-7-2 and had a four-game unbeaten streak come to an end.
They'll get some time to regroup before traveling to Minford on Thursday.
The rivalry game with the Spartans now behind them, Schroer said the Bulldogs' focus is preparing for the Division II tournament.
"Our goal has always been to get two games deep into the tournament," he said. "We're not going to really worry about the record from here on out and just worry about getting better the next two weeks so we can make a good run in the tournament."
