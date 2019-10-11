LOGAN — The regular season finale for the Chieftans of Logan and the Alexander Spartans was seventy five minutes of tough defensive soccer on Logan’s turf. Neither squad could garner a go ahead score and did their best to squelch the offense of the other.
As the time began to wind down toward what seemed like the inevitable scoreless draw, a familiar face changed the script. Spartan senior Todd Norris knocked in the fifty-first goal of his career giving his team a 1-0 lead with five minutes to go. The Spartans were able to hold serve for the remainder of the night and ring up twelve victories for the year.
Alexander will be off until next Thursday when they open tourney action to take on the winner of the Gallia Academy/West match.
