ALBANY — During the recent end-of-season awards dinner, Alexander soccer head coach Kirk Crow had important news to share with those in attendance. The boys’ soccer program has been awarded the United Soccer Coaches Association’s Team Pinnacle Award, one of only sixty-six college and high school programs nationally to win the honor.
“We were one three high school programs in Ohio to get the 2020-2021 award and the only male program,” Crow said.
Founded in 1941 and based in Kansas City, Mo., United Soccer Coaches has grown into the world’s largest soccer coaches’ organization that serves members at every level of the game. The organization is dedicated to inspire coaches and ignite their passion for the game so they pass it on to players and others in the soccer community.
The Team Pinnacle award was established to recognize high levels of achievement in three different areas: fair play, educational excellence, and success on the pitch. Teams must meet each level to be eligible and the Spartans exceeded the requirements in each.
The Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award requirement is a minimum of yellow cards and no red cards issued for an entire season. The Team Academic Award threshold is to have an overall GPA of 3.25 based on a 4.0 scale across a full academic year. Also, the last requirement is for the team to have a winning percentage of .750 or higher.
“Our GPA was 3.38 and our winning percentage was .881 so we exceeded those pretty tough baselines. I am very, very proud of the way our young men handled themselves during practice, at the games, in the classroom, and in the community,” Crow commented.
Individual awards were also announced during the dinner and will be published later on a district-wide press release. However, Crow’s other significant message to the team and community was that he would be stepping down as Alexander’s soccer coach, a post he has held for eleven seasons. A former Spartan player and captain himself, Crow was the third soccer headman for Alexander with over one hundred total victories, joining Jerry Royse and Tom Fauber.
“This was a difficult decision because I love this community and this program, but it was time for me to step down. I so appreciate the support I’ve had since I started playing soccer in the first grade in the Alexander rec league and through all the levels up to coaching the varsity team.”
Crow was named Southeast District coach of the year this season.
