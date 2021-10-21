ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans hosted the sectional finals on Wednesday and gained a split decision with the girls dropping a 2-1 overtime loss and the boys moving on with a 7-0 victory over Greenfield McClain.
Senior Jenelle Fauber opened the scoring in the first game of the night but the Spartans could not manage another goal, losing to Ironton St Joseph in overtime.
There was more action in the second tilt as the Spartans jumped for a quick lead off Kyler D’Augustino’s counter in the first three minutes. Jace Ervin assisted in D’Augustino’s next marker with a throw-in. Parker Bolin collected his first of four midway through the initial period and followed that with an assists from Ervin on a breakaway.
Bolin and D’Augustino combined for the fifth goal in the first half with the senior providing the assist and ramping the Spartan lead to 5-0.
Two minutes into the second stanza, Ervin earned another assist leading to a run and score for Bolin. With the 6-0 lead, that implemented the running clock rule. In short order, Bolin closed out his final home game at “Lakefront Stadium” with a slick shot that also closed out the scoring for the night, 7-0. D’Augustino totaled three goals and Bolin finished the night with four.
Spartan coach Kirk Crow had this analysis for the night. “When you’re the higher seed at home for the tournament, you want to get a quick start and set the tone, get on the board early. Kyler got that goal in the first three minutes but then we hit a bit of a lull. Then we found two goals, got our combinations working, and finished the half up five.
“There was one combo that may have been one of the most beautiful goals I’ve seen. It must have been four or five passes in one minute of ball movement.”
The Spartans will move on the Unioto for the district semifinal on Tuesday. Alexander edged the Shermans a few games back and also eliminated them from the tournament last season.
