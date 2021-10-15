ALBANY — Thursday night’s matchup between Unioto and Alexander could be seen as a preview of a district semi-final. Last season, the Spartans eliminated the Shermans from the regionals on the way to their Final Four appearance. So, the game was set for some drama and possible retribution.
But, minutes before the first touch, things changed. Alexander mentor Kirk Crow was informed that his leading scorer (and currently fourth in the state) Kyler D’Augustino was ineligible to play. The high-scoring junior was levied two yellow cards in the last match but there were conflicting interpretations of the ineligibility ruling. He was to spend the night on the sidelines.
Crow quickly changed his lineup and the match began. “I told our guys that we had to deal with the adversity and grind out the game. It was time for every player to step up.”
And step up they did, creating pressure almost immediately. In the first moments of the half, Parker Bolin was the tip of the spear for Alexander. Collecting a signature massive throw-in from fellow senior Jace Ervin, he shook two defenders and rifled a shot that skimmed over the crossbar.
Minutes later, he danced through the defense again and powered a shot that netminder Micah Geise struggled to smother.
Then, the Shermans put together some danger of their own. Getting a head on most fifty-fifty balls, Unioto’s midfield started working flank passes to Lucas Haines and River Pettigrew, two sophomore speedsters.
Haines was first to take a shot. Getting open, he sent a blast toward Landon Ding that required a big save from the Spartan sophomore.
Three minutes after that attempt, Pettigrew broke though the defense on a run and rocketed a slap shot the hit the far post and the Shermans had crafted a 1-0 lead midway through the first period.
Getting their passing game into action, Unioto manufactured two more scoring opportunities but Ding snuffed out each attempt. The half closed with the visitors on the plus side.
“We know they would be physical and had good speed. We had to come out and get a score to bring us level.”
The second half saw an invigorated Spartan side. Bolin was double and tripled teamed whenever he had the ball and where ever he went. But the offense was starting to get more pressure on the visitors. With twenty two minutes remaining, Dylan Allison’s free kick from outside the box forced Geise to full stretch to tip away.
Keeping the action close to the goal, the Spartans’ attacks resulted in several defensive clearances sent over the sidelines. And that location belongs to Ervin and his strong throw-ins.
Setting up from about twenty yards out, Ervin loosed a massive toss toward the goal mouth. It banged off a Unioto defender, then off Geise and into the nets for an unusual but effective goal.
Feeding off the surprise, Alexander seemed to have the Shermans flustered and began controlling the action, though the physical nature of the match began to intensify.
Subsequently, a hard challenge to Eddie Schilling in the box resulted in a penalty kick call against the Tanks. Battered and most likely bruised from game-long double teams, Bolin set up for the resulting PK. He tucked the shot into the webbing and the Spartans had the lead 2-1.
Then it was Ding’s turn to shine. In the next few minutes, both Haines and Pettigrew sent hard shots at his netting but the sophomore smothered each one, keeping his team’s lead safe.
One of Crow’s keys for the last two games was to move explosive Ethan Neidhart from his midfield slot back to the defense to replace an injured defender. “We felt his speed would be critical back there.”
Neidhart said he is comfortable on the back line. “It is good to be back on defense, to use my speed back there. I like to roll up a lot. I feel like in today’s game that’s how soccer is developing with the wings rolling up field from the defense.” Accordingly, he nearly counted at the ten minute mark on one of his charges up the pitch.
As the clock wound down, the Spartans claimed the victory and set the stage for a possible rematch in the district tournament.
“I told the guys that when adversity happens, you step up to it. We knew that in the second half we would need to change things up. So, maybe this was quite ugly, not pretty soccer, but we came away with the victory against a tough and talented team. That gives us some confidence heading into the tournament. And, I am so proud of the guys who don’t normally get starter minutes and how well they played.”
With the thirteenth win in the books, the Spartans will rest up and open tournament time at home next Wednesday against Greenfield McClain.
SCORING:
Alex 0 2 2
Unioto 1 0 1
Unioto Pettigrew 1st 21:43 0-1
Alex Ervin 2nd 21:44 1-1
Alex Bolin 2nd 12:48 2-1
