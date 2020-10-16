CHILLICOTHE — In a Thursday night matchup between the top two tournament seeds in Division II, the Alexander Spartans took a 5-3 road win in a wild affair over the Sherman Tanks of Unioto.
The Shermans held a 2-0 lead over the Spartans early into the second half when sophomore Kyler D’Augustino equalized the score with two quick goals. Then, Alexander went ahead when Tyler Fritchley was tackled in the penalty area and Austin Shields planted the resulting penalty kick into the back of the net.
D’Augustino ripped the strings for his third goal of the match to increase the Spartan margin to 4-2. The third called penalty kick of the night brought the tanks to 4-3, but Shields ended the scoring with a wicked free kick that stormed into the upper ninety.
The 5-3 victory is coach Kirk Crow’s one hundredth of his career. For Shields and his fellow seniors, it is the fifty-fourth for this class making them the winningest in Alexander history.
As the No. 1 seed, the Spartans will open tournament play at home next Thursday against the winner of the Sheridan and Miami Trace match. First touch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Lady Spartans also traveled Thursday, dropping a 3-0 nod to Unioto. Having earned the sixth seed, Tom Fauber’s squad will host Westfall at 5 p.m. next Wednesday.
