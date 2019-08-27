CIRCLEVILLE — In the final tune-up before its marquee match-up against Marietta, the Alexander boys’ soccer team ran roughshod over Logan Elm, 7-0.
As one might suspect, the outcome was never in doubt. The visiting Spartans (3-0) scored first in the game’s ninth minute, tallied three during a four-minute span, led by six at intermission, and had already filled the pitch with their second team before the second half was seven minutes old.
“Obviously, we’re playing really well right now, hitting on all cylinders,” said coach Kirk Crow. “I was very impressed with how aggressive we were. We recently changed our alignment — from a 4-3-2-1 to a 4-3-3 — and one of the things you have to be willing and able to do in the new set is to attack the middle.”
Perhaps so, but from the perspective of the Braves (1-3), the attack must have seemed like it was coming from everywhere. Alexander possessed the ball for nearly 28 of the game’s first 40 minutes, getting a first foot on nearly every 50/50 play, and its defense allowed a mere three shots, and one on goal, to reach goalie Connor Truax.
Senior Todd Norris first put the Spartans in the scoring column off a solid combination from Ethan Niedhart and Austin Shields. With Niedhart dribbling up the right side attack zone, Shields earned position in the middle, took Niedhart’s pass and one-timed it ahead to Norris. With a defender on his back, Norris spun right and punched a left-footed shot past Logan Elm’s Braden Sabine and safely into the far corner.
Tyler Fritchley made the second goal look easy, nonchalantly poking the ball by Sabine off an assist by Parker Bolin in the 17th minute.
Alexander’s next two goals featured impressive individual performances by Shields and Trey Schaller, and they helped make the lead insurmountable. Shields beat no fewer than four Brave defenders in a footrace down the middle, eventually beating Sabine with a cut to his left before sending a shot into the net, just inside the right post.
Minutes later, Kyler D’Augustino intercepted a goal kick and tried to sneak another shot past Sabine, but the sophomore had cut off D’Augustino’s angle, and the effort appeared destined to roll out-of-bounds. Then, at the last instant, Schaller raced in from the opposite wing and slid into the back of the net, just behind the ball that had ridden in on his left foot.
Schaller added a second goal — this one by more conventional means — 20 seconds later, courtesy of Shields, who intercepted Logan Elm’s first touch and fired a long crossing pass that caught Schaller on the dead run, 15 yards from the goal. Sabine didn’t stand a chance.
Shields earned his third assist after the break, when he found Fritchley all alone on the left sideline for a breakaway that completed the scoring. Before that, the Spartans got credit for an own goal when Matthew Merkle drew Sabine out and his shot ricocheted off a defender’s leg and into the net.
That’s goals from four different players — five if you count Merkle — and that follows last week’s 5-1 shellacking of Fairfield Union, in which another four players tallied scores.
“We’re getting it from everyone, and that’s very gratifying,” said Crow. “With this team, you can’t focus on just one guy. We’re deep, we’re talented, and we’ve got experience.”
A lot like the team they’ll be playing on Thursday, in fact.
“Marietta has a lot of great seniors,” Crow added. “We’re undefeated, and I have to believe they are, too. It should be a great early-season contest.”
