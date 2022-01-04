ALBANY — Chances are the Alexander Spartans heard a thing or two from their coaching staff about defense at halftime of their league game against Meigs.
Alexander surrendered 18 points in the second quarter, leading just 23-22 at the break.
The Spartans regrouped in the second half, locking Meigs down in the third quarter on their way to a 57-34 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win.
Alexander led 12-3 after the first quarter before Meigs' second-quarter explosion.
The Spartans won the third quarter, 19-3, to lead 42-25 going to the fourth. Alexander won the second half, 34-12.
The win allows Alexander to end a brief two-game losing streak, improving to 6-5 overall.
The Spartans are also 5-1 in the TVC-Ohio, keeping pace with Nelsonville-York and Vinton County for the top spot.
Kara Meeks and Marlee Grinstead again led the way offensively for Alexander. Meeks led all scorers with 18 points, making six 2-point field goals and a pair of 3-pointers. She scored 16 points in the second half.
Grinstead added 17 points, making seven 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Olivia Ohms also hit double figures with 10 points for Alexander. Trinity Daniels and Ava Hoffer each scored four points, while Monica Thompson and Emma Pennington each scored two points.
Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 13 points, while Delana Wright scored eight points.
Alexander remains home on Thursday, hosting Wellston.
