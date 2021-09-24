ALBANY — In a game that was a late decision location change due to field conditions, the Alexander Spartans hosted the Warren Lady Warriors on Thursday rather than traveling as originally planned. As a result, they opened a double header night with their male counterparts.
And the scoring for Alexander was all Albano all the time. Senior Amora Albano took the opening kick down the pitch and sent a pass to her sophomore sister, Aquaria. She tapped in the ball and Alexander held a 1-0 less than thirty seconds into the game.
Jade Fairbanks evened the score fifteen minutes later but the Spartans regained the lead when the senior Albano hit the nets after four minutes passed.
Macie Smith brought the Warriors to level with a high, power shot but the elder Albano used a five minute span in the ending minutes of the first half to hit her second and third goals of the night, giving the hosts a 4-2 halftime edge.
Early into the second half, Smith successfully repeated her scoring effort with another long, high shot that cut the lead down to one. Alexander’s offense sputtered the rest of the second half and Fairbanks knotted the score midway through the period, capitalizing on a defense miscue.
With the 4-4 draw, the Spartans’ record now stands at 4-2-1 and they will travel to Wheelersburg Saturday for a noon match.
