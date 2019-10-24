The Alexander Spartans need a victory on Friday to keep hope alive of a winning season.
Alexander fell to 4-4 overall — and 1-4 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division — with last week’s 13-10 loss against Nelsonville-York. The defeat was a missed opportunity to gain a rare win over a league rival, and in the process take a huge step forward in trying to gain that winning season.
Alexander’s only winning campaign since 2011 came four years ago, when the Spartans went 10-2 and advanced to the regional semifinals in Division V.
In order to keep hope alive for a winning season, the Spartans will have to knock off a program that is also in search of a milestone victory.
The Warren Warriors come to Albany on Friday to take on Alexander. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Warren is enjoying its best season of the decade. At 5-3, the Warriors can clinch their first winning year on the gridiron since 2009 with a win over the Spartans.
The Warriors were a steady program in the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League back in the 1990s, but winning seasons have been hard to come by in the last 20 years.
Warren’s 7-3 record in 2009 is the program’s only above .500 finish since 1999. Warren was 5-5 in 2010 and 2011, but also suffered through 0-10 seasons in 2002, 2003, 2015 and 2017.
The Warriors were just 2-8 last season, but first year coach Matt Kimes has brought a spread offense to Vincent, and junior quarterback Kurt Taylor has been lighting up the scoreboard.
Warren comes into Friday’s game averaging 36.6 points per game, and is coming off a decisive 35-7 win at Belpre last week.
“Warren’s offense is combination of Wellston’s running game and Athens’ passing game,” Alexander coach Earich Dean said.
Taylor will throw to receivers Brandon Simoniette, Brett Gandee and Evan Gandee. Taylor threw for 205 yards in the win over Belpre, with Simoniette catching four passes for 48 yards and the Gandee brothers combining for 6 receptions for 136 yards.
“They have good speed,” Dean said. “They’re tall and they go up to get everything Taylor throws. They use a lot of quick passes as extentions of their running game. Then when you are used to the quick game, they hit you with a go route.”
Warren also gained 168 yards on 29 rushing attempts against Belpre, with Brayden Gerber gaining 72 yards with two scores.
“Their short passing game basically takes the same roll as a running game,” Dean said. “They put their athletes in space and get them the ball quick.
“We have to make good reads and play fundamental defense like we have all season,” Dean said.
It will be a matchup of strength versus strength, as Alexander allows just 12.8 points per game. While Warren averages more than 36 points a night, the Spartans haven’t allowed a team score more than 28 points on them this season.
Assistant coach Roe Easley has led the defense through the season. Dean noted that the Spartans play the formation the opposition gives them, trying not to overcomplicate the game plan.
That strategy has worked, as senior linebackers Kaleb Easley and Luke Chapman lead the Spartans’ defensive charge.
Chapman moved from defensive end last season, and his paring with Easley has given the opposition fits.
“Kaleb and Luke really complement each other,” Dean said.
The secondary has been led by senior Chase Siefert, who has helped offset the loss of Michael Kelly, who was lost for the season due to injury.
“He is a three-year starter and he has been excellent on defending the pass, but he is also one of our better tacklers,” Dean said.
Another unsung hero is senior Tyler Rice, who has been playing both defensive end and defensive tackle up front.
“His speed and size has really helped in stopping our opponents running game,” Dean said. “I’m very proud at how our defense has played all year.”
The Spartans will likely look to grind out yards on the offensive end to keep Warren’s offense off the field. Alexander has scored 10 points or less in four of the last five games.
The Warriors’ defense has been scored upon this season, as they give up an average of 24.3 points per game.
In their three losses — to Marietta, Cambridge and Williamstown — Warren has surrendered an average of 42.3 points a game.
The teams are familiar with each other, as Alexander lost at Warren 33-21 a season ago.
It will be a good measuring stick for the Spartans, as the Warriors are clearly improved from a year ago. Alexander has matched last season’s win total, but will have to find a way to slow down Warren’s offense if its wants to gain an elusive fifth win.
A win over Warren would certainly put Alexander in position for a winning season though, as the Spartans close the season at Meigs. The Marauders are currently 1-7.
“We still have lots of goals that we can accomplish this year,” Dean said. “Having a winning season is one of them. Warren is a very good football team. We will have to play a mistake-free game to beat them. I really like what our kids are doing. We play to the last second of every game. We don’t give up. That’s the start of building a program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.