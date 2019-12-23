Alexander Spartans
Buy Now

Alexander's Kyler D'Augustino (12) pushes the ball up court against Athens' Will Matters (30) during a game on Dec. 13. D'Augustino scored 20 points at Ironton on Sunday in a 58-53 victory. 

 Messenger photo by Maximilian Catalano

IRONTON — The Alexander Spartans continued their unbeaten start to the season, picking up a key road victory on Sunday. 

Alexander won at Ironton, 58-53, in a game that was part of the Ironton Holiday Tournament. 

The Spartans are 6-0 on the season after receiving 54 of their points from three players. 

Kyler D'Augustino, J.K. Kearns and Kaleb Easley all enjoyed a big Sunday performance against the Tigers. 

D'Augustino continued a strong first month of his freshman season. He led Alexander with 20 points, cashing in on 6 of 8 free throws. He also scored four 2-point field goals, and continued a pair of made 3-pointer. 

D'Augustino scored nine fourth-quarter points, including 5 of 7 free throws, to help Alexander hold on for the win. 

J.K. Kearns added 18 points, making a trio of 3-pointers in the victory. He scored 10 points in the second quarter. Kearns scored eight points in a row to break a 13-13 tie, and push Alexander in the lead at 21-13. 

Kaleb Easley was also a scoring threat on Sunday, finishing with 16 points. Easley took an incredible 17 free throws, making 11. He was 7 for 10 from the line in the fourth quarter. 

Luke Chapman added four points to round out Alexander's scoring. 

Easley scored seven first-quarter points, allowing Alexander to lead Ironton 13-8. The Spartans led 25-15 at halftime, and 39-28 going to the fourth. 

The Tigers, three weeks removed from their football team playing the Division V state championship game, fell to 0-2. 

Trent Milleson and Gage Salyers each led Ironton with 15 points. Reid Carrico added 12 points and Trent Hacker nine points. 

Ironton only made seven 2-point field goals, but stayed close thanks to nine 3-pointers. The Tigers made five 3-pointers during a fourth-quarter comeback bid. 

Milleson made four 3s in the loss, while Salyers added three long-range shots. 

Alexander's biggest leads came at 37-25 and 39-27 before Ironton cut the lead to 46-40 with 3:20 to play. Ironton also trailed 52-47 after one of Milleson's 3s, but the Spartans made 5 of 8 free throws in the closing minute. 

The Spartans will take part in the Waverly Holiday Classic this weekend. They will take on Western High School on 6 p.m. on Friday, and then battle the host Tigers on Saturday at 4 p.m. 

Load comments