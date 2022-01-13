BIDWELL — The first time the Alexander Spartans played the River Valley Raiders, they needed a career night from Marlee Grinstead to walk away with the win.
Kara Meeks was able to carry a lot of the scoring load in the rematch.
Meeks tallied a game-high 25 points to lead Alexander to a 60-26 win at River Valley High School on Thursday.
Alexander keeps pace in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division with Nelsonville-York and Vinton County. The Spartans improved to 7-7 overall and 6-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
Alexander won the first meeting against the Raiders, 48-36, on Dec. 2. Meeks missed that game due to an injury and Grinstead responded with a 38-point game.
River Valley had to also deal with Meeks in the rematch, as she made five 2-point field goals, a pair of 3-pointers and nine out of 11 free throws.
Grinstead followed with 16 points, making seven 2-point field goals and both of her 3-pointers.
Olivia Ohms had a big shooting night for Alexander. She hit double figures with 13 points, making three 3-pointers and a pair of 2-point field goals.
Monica Thompson, Trinity Daniels and Emma Pennington each scored two points for the Spartans.
Alexander trailed River Valley 13-10 after one quarter, but a huge second quarter allowed the Spartans to lead 34-18 at halftime. Their lead was 52-24 after the third quarter, as Alexander won the middle two quarters 42-11.
Lauren Twyman led River Valley with seven points, while Haylee Eblin added five points.
Alexander travels to Fairland High School for the Tri-State Hoops Throw Down on Saturday. The Spartans will face Dawson-Bryant at 3:30 p.m.
