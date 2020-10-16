BIDWELL — The Alexander Spartans went the entire regular season without seeing Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division foe River Valley.
Facing the Raiders twice in a three-day span, the Spartans were able to handle Thursday's road trip to Gallia County for a victory.
Alexander was a 3-0 winner at River Valley, 25-13, 25-7, 25-12.
The Spartans improve to an impressive 17-3 overall, and 9-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Karsyn Raines was able to find ways to score, not only at the net but also from the back line.
Raines finished the match with 15 kills, also added a match-high nine aces.
Brooke Casto also added five kills at the net, while Erin Scurlock and Macey Jordan had four kills and two blocks apiece.
Jadyn Mace finished the match with 24 assists and four aces.
The Spartans finished with 21 aces as a team.
Alexander will close the regular season on Saturday at home against River Valley at 2 p.m. The contest is a makeup game from Sept. 22, when the Raiders were forced to postpone games due to a COVID-19 situation.
The Spartans are a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Division III tournament, and host a sectional final Oct. 24 against either No. 22 Chesapeake or No. 27 Piketon.
