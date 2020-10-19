CHILLICOTHE — The Alexander Spartans closed their 2020 football season out with a victory. 

Alexander won at Southeastern on Friday, 34-22, in its regular season finale. 

The Spartans close the 2020 season with a 2-6 record, while Southeastern falls to 1-7. 

Senior Logan Neal had a strong outing for the Spartans in his final game. He had 73 yards on 14 carries. Xander Karagosian added 70 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Jagger Cain led the team in rushing, gaining 140 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. 

Karagosian completed 9 of 12 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Lash II caught two passes for 102 yards and two scores. Landen Althouse also had two catches for 10 yards. Logan Jenkins caught a pass for four yards. 


