ALBANY — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes had just won a dramatic victory in the second set at Alexander High School, 28-26, to even up their showdown match with the Spartans at a set apiece.
It appeared the Buckeyes might be poised to continue their hot streak that propelled them to the top of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings.
Karsyn Raines and the Spartans had other ideas.
Raines added another outstanding effort to her growing list of big games this season, leading Alexander to a 3-1 win (25-19, 26-28, 25-14, 25-8) over Nelsonville-York.
The loss ends a nine-match winning streak for Nelsonville-York, dropping its record to 13-3 overall and 6-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
Alexander (13-2, 6-1 TVC-Ohio) remains in a first-place tie with Vinton County. The Spartans have won seven in a row, and sweep the season series with the Buckeyes.
"We just come into practice every day, we work hard," Alexander coach Natalie Lucas said. "Try to set our sights on the next person every time, don't look past anyone and just keep playing our style of volleyball."
That style of volleyball dominated the last two sets against Nelsonville-York.
Lucas cited the Spartans' rally, despite the setback, that actually allowed them to hold momentum.
Alexander trailed 24-19 in the second set before scoring six points in a row to lead 25-24.
The Spartans didn't close the deal, but Lucas said they still felt good going to the third set.
"When we were down, I told them we had to get the momentum back on our side, in our direction," she said. "I think we were able to do that at the end of that second set. It would have been nice to pull that out, but we got the momentum back in our favor."
The Buckeyes pushed hard to win that set. Mackenzie Hurd had three big kills to help turn the 25-24 deficit into a 27-26 lead. A net violation on Alexander secured the final point for the Buckeyes.
It was a breakthrough of sorts for the Buckeyes, who had been swept at home by Alexander last month. They experienced a similar set of circumstances two weeks ago that resulted in a five-set win over Vinton County.
Nelsonville-York wasn't able to hold a lead again the rest of the night, however.
"I think we expended a lot of energy in that second set," N-Y coach Wayne Dicken said. "We played at a really high level that second set. It was only natural to have a little bit of a letdown I think, just with so much energy that we put forth into that. They got a little momentum on us and it kind of just spiraled on us after that."
Fittingly, Raines started the third set with a kill, and Alexander would eventually led 12-4 after Raines served up an ace.
The Spartans did indeed carry over that momentum.
The Buckeyes had a hard time stringing together points, trailing 20-11 after consecutive Raines kills.
Erin Scurlock's final kill put Alexander in position to win the match, 25-14.
"We started to make a little bit of an adjustment defensively that I thought really helped us a lot and our ball handling defensively was much better," Lucas said.
The Buckeyes were never able to get in the fourth set, trailing 7-0 while Brooke Casto was serving.
That lead grew to 9-1 after a pair of Raines kills, and 14-4 after Lexie Grissett's kill.
"You always like to be able to go hard out of the gates and give yourself that cushion," Lucas said. "Once we got that, I told them, we just have to go side-out volleyball. Every time they get a side-out, we have to get it right back. Make sure that they don't go on any little runs, just play sound. I felt like we did a good job of that."
Raines had 13 kills in the final two sets alone, seemingly making plays from everywhere on the court.
"She can swing from anywhere on the floor," Dicken said. "She's one of the best players in southeast Ohio, if not the best player in southeast Ohio, and we knew that coming in. We've seen her so many times. We try not to lose her on the floor, but she really swings from anywhere, including the back row, so she's a great a player."
Scurlock's final kill clinched the 25-8 fourth-set victory, as Alexander remained in first place without having to see the drama of a fifth set.
Scurlock was able to give Alexander 10 kills from her middle hitter position, complementing Raines' outside effort.
"Having them both with high kills was awesome tonight," Lucas said. "They were both super aggressive. Karsyn did a great job of placing the ball. She sees the other side very, very well as a hitter. Erin has really come into her own this year."
Casto added six kills, while Grissett and Macey Jordan had four apiece for Alexander. Jadyn Mace had 51 assists to go with six kills of her own.
Alexander's next match comes Tuesday at Vinton County. The Vikings are the only team to beat the Spartans in league play the last two seasons, and the winner will have the outright league lead heading down the stretch.
The Buckeyes were led by Hurd's 13 kills on Thursday, while Chloe Lehman added nine kills and Ryleigh Giffin five kills and two aces. Madison Booth had 28 assists.
Nelsonville-York will host Crooksville on Monday and River Valley on Tuesday. The Buckeyes will have an eye on the Spartans' match at Vinton County, as they no longer control their own destiny in the TVC-Ohio chase.
"A lot of our goals are still achievable this year," Dicken said. "We have a good record hopefully going into the tournament draw. We have some games next week that will hopefully boost our record a little bit more going into that. We need a little help now in the league, but that goal is still out there."
