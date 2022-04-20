ALBANY — Alexander soccer stalwart Parker Bolin will continue his soccer career with the Falcons of Notre Dame College.
At the recent signing ceremony in the Alexander library, he was surrounded by family and his Spartan teammates. Bolin was a second team all-state performer and a twenty-five goal scorer in his senior year along with doling out eleven assists.
The NCAA Division II Falcons are part of the Mountain East Conference and are located near Cleveland. “This is a very competitive soccer conference and, as a freshman, the coaching staff feels my size and distribution abilities will fit in as a midfielder,” said Bolin.
Coach Carl Nolan’s squad has a number of Brazilian and other foreign players so Bolin is aware of what’s required of him to get minutes. “I’ll need to work out and be in really good shape. A lot of my teammates are 24 and 25 year old men and I’ll be 18, so I have to be prepared.”
He said that he chose Notre Dame because he felt the size fit him. “I like the fact that it’s not too small or too large. And, it’s relatively close to home. When I visited the school, the coaching staff offered me during the interview and it just seemed right for me.”
His prep coach, Kirk Crow, commented on what an impact he’s had during his playing days as a Spartan. “During his career, he’s won district and all-state awards, has been an essential element on our final four team, been part of fifty-five wins, and is excellent representative for our soccer program. He’s got good size, field vision, and is a great distributor on the ball.”
Crow joked that it’s really exciting to add another collegiate hoodie to his collection to go along with others. “Seriously, it’s great to see the hard work he’s done resulting in a scholarship offer to play at the next level and to follow his dream. It speaks to the quality of the teams, teammates, and coaches throughout our program’s history to have our players to get the opportunity to move up to college soccer.”
Bolin was appreciative of his time in the Red and Black. “I matured a lot and feel that Coach Crow really helped me develop both as a player and as a person. The system he set up help me become more committed both in school and on the pitch.”
Falcon coach Nolan, interestingly enough, was once Crow’s coach when he was a high school junior on a spring league team at Rio Grande. The two have maintained contact over the years.
At this point, Bolin is undecided on his academic major for his freshman year but is interested in then choosing physical therapy.
