CHILLICOTHE — It promised to be quite the match and it was all that and more.
The second meeting between the Unioto Sherman Tanks and the Alexander Spartans was a district semifinal, a collision course set as the 2021 season progressed.
The visiting Spartans started the match with intensity, threatening the Unioto defense with a flurry of activity. Thirty seconds in, Kyler D’Augustino headed a Jace Ervin throw-in just wide of the framework, A minute later, he sent another chance over the crossbar.
The Alexander pressure didn’t wane as D’Augustino collected another Ervin toss and poked it wide of the far post. For the first fifteen minutes, the Spartans camped in the Sherman’s defensive third.
At the twenty-six minute mark, D’Augustino sped into a breakaway, challenging junior goaltender Micah Geise in what looked to be another scoring opportunity. However, Geise was able to corral the shot and keep the Spartans off the board.
Then the tide began to turn and Unioto started to link up from the midfield and created their first incursions into the Alexander defense. But the Spartan quartet of Tyler Wallace, Ervin, Alex Norris and Ethan Neidhart turned away any early threats.
Neidhart managed to work through the midfield with a tick over ten minutes to go and placed a shot toward the strings. Geise collected the attempt and quickly sent the ball back into play, which eventually found the foot of sophomore Kamden Smith. He ripped a shot that cleared the crossbar but started a chain reaction of offense for the home side.
Several attempts rattled around the eighteen yard area before Asher McBee got a boot on a carom that Landon Ding tipped away. A Smith rebound shot was tall of the bar in the next moment.
The Tanks intercepted the inlet pass and directed it back inside the eighteen where it wasn’t cleared. Smith found it, tucked it inside the near left post, and the 1-0 advantage went to Unioto with two minutes to go in the first stanza.
“We had a lot of momentum to open the game and that was our plan. We wanted to come at them early and pressure their defense,” Alexander coach Kirk Crow said. “We had a lot of chances but just didn’t finish. Then we got out of our rhythm and they got into theirs.”
The momentum was clearly Unioto’s in the first stages of the second half. The first danger came from a flank run from McBee ten minutes into the action. Wallace shut down the run deep into the defense.
A few minutes later, Cameron Kendrick got loose and blasted one that slipped over the crossbar for another threat.
Then it was the Spartans time to create some danger. Dylan Allison smacked a shot that slid just wide of the near post fifteen minutes into the half. The next attempt came from a nice piece of footwork by Parker Bolin. Slipping through the defense and banging into a narrow opening, he ripped a laser that forced Geise into arguably the save of the night.
The match settled into a back and forth battle with Ding registering a great save off a JC Stark attempt.
Allison nearly equalized with eight minutes remaining. He sent a lob into the danger area that Geise needed to elevate to tip over the bar and save his team’s lead.
As time wound down, Alexander needed a hero and it looked to be off the foot of senior Bolin. With under ten seconds on the clock, Bolin and D’Augustino split the defense and streaked toward the Unioto goal. Bolin powered the ball into the strings and the Alexander fans sent up a cheer while the home fans sent up a groan.
Both sides saw overtime coming, but the assistant referee saw an offside and the goal was waived off in controversy. Unioto took the match 1-0 and is moving on to the district final.
“From my vantage point, I didn’t see an offside but we had our chances early and opportunities in the second half. I feel badly for the guys that it ended as it did but I’m proud of how they played. This team won thirteen games, were competitive, and gave great effort all season long. Especially since we had to replace so many seniors from a final four team. That says a lot about these young men and their character.”
SCORING:
Unioto 1 0 1
Alex 0 0 0
Unioto Smith 1st 02:29 1-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.