Division I/II
First Team
Caleb Wallis Jackson 12
Gavin Arbaugh Vinton County 12
Brayden Markins Athens 12
Brandon Simoniette Warren 12
Tegan Myers Logan 10
Braydon Whiting Athens 11
Second Team
Tony Munoz Marietta 11
Logan Blouir Gallia Academy 12
Jordan Lambert River Valley 11
Braxton Hammond Jackson 11
Jackson Graham Marietta 12
Special Mention
Lance Montgomery Vinton County 11
Isaac Clary Gallia Academy 9
Mark Duckworth Marietta 11
Caden Donaldson Jackson 12
Joel Chevalier Warren 11
Ryan Mannix Marietta 12
Drew Bragg Jackson 10
Brandon Call River Valley 12
Kurt Taylor Warren 11
Player of the Year — Caleb Wallis, Jackson
Coach of Year — Max Morrow, Jackson
Division III
First Team
Weston Baer Meigs 12
Chase Hammond Oak Hill 12
Austin Webb South Point 11
Clayton Thomas Fairland 11
Levi Blankenship Chesapeake 10
Reid Carrico Ironton 11
Second Team
Aiden Porter Fairland 10
Kyler D’Augustino Alexander 9
Corey Borders Coal Grove 12
JK Kearns Alexander 12
Makiah Merritt Belpre 11
Special Mention
Jacob Poleyn Fairland 11
Chance Gunther South Point 12
Coulter Cleland Meigs 10
Connor Baker Belpre 11
Logan Adams Belpre 12
Drew Hanning Oak Hill 12
Ethan Gail Nelsonville-York 11
Mikey Seel Nelsonville-York 12
Braden Stamper Rock Hill 12
Hunter Smith Wellston 11
Evan Gannon Coal Grove 12
Player of the Year — Weston Baer, Meigs
Coach of Year — Ryan Davis, Chesapeake
Division IV
First Team
Jack Leith Symmes Valley 12
Brayden Weber Trimble 12
Bradley Russell Federal Hocking 12
Blake Guffey Trimble 10
Zach Roach Ironton St. Joe 12
Colby Bartley Miller 12
Second Team
Cole Steele Southern 12
Garrett Barringer Eastern 12
Holden Dailey Waterford 10
Brayden Hammond South Gallia 10
Ryan Payne Ironton St. Joe 12
Special Mention
Luke Leith Symmes Valley 11
Hunter Smith Federal Hocking 11
Luke Teters Waterford 11
Drew Scherer Symmes Valley 11
Nathaniel Massie Federal Hocking 11
JC Damron Ironton St. Joe 11
Cameron Kittle Trimble 12
Logan Walsh Symmes Valley 12
Arrow Drummer Southern 11
Trey McNickle Southern 12
Player of the Year — Jack Leith, Symmes Valley
Coach of Year — Jonathon Thompson, Federal Hocking
