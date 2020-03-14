Division I/II

First Team

Caleb Wallis Jackson 12

Gavin Arbaugh Vinton County 12

Brayden Markins Athens 12

Brandon Simoniette Warren 12

Tegan Myers Logan 10

Braydon Whiting Athens 11

Second Team

Tony Munoz Marietta 11

Logan Blouir Gallia Academy 12

Jordan Lambert River Valley 11

Braxton Hammond Jackson 11

Jackson Graham Marietta 12

Special Mention

Lance Montgomery Vinton County 11

Isaac Clary Gallia Academy 9

Mark Duckworth Marietta 11

Caden Donaldson Jackson 12

Joel Chevalier Warren 11

Ryan Mannix Marietta 12

Drew Bragg Jackson 10

Brandon Call River Valley 12

Kurt Taylor Warren 11

Player of the Year — Caleb Wallis, Jackson

Coach of Year — Max Morrow, Jackson

Division III

First Team

Weston Baer Meigs 12

Chase Hammond Oak Hill 12

Austin Webb South Point 11

Clayton Thomas Fairland 11

Levi Blankenship Chesapeake 10

Reid Carrico Ironton 11

Second Team

Aiden Porter Fairland 10

Kyler D’Augustino Alexander 9

Corey Borders Coal Grove 12

JK Kearns Alexander 12

Makiah Merritt Belpre 11

Special Mention

Jacob Poleyn Fairland 11

Chance Gunther South Point 12

Coulter Cleland Meigs 10

Connor Baker Belpre 11

Logan Adams Belpre 12

Drew Hanning Oak Hill 12

Ethan Gail Nelsonville-York 11

Mikey Seel Nelsonville-York 12

Braden Stamper Rock Hill 12

Hunter Smith Wellston 11

Evan Gannon Coal Grove 12

Player of the Year — Weston Baer, Meigs

Coach of Year — Ryan Davis, Chesapeake

Division IV

First Team

Jack Leith Symmes Valley 12

Brayden Weber Trimble 12

Bradley Russell Federal Hocking 12

Blake Guffey Trimble 10

Zach Roach Ironton St. Joe 12

Colby Bartley Miller 12

Second Team

Cole Steele Southern 12

Garrett Barringer Eastern 12

Holden Dailey Waterford 10

Brayden Hammond South Gallia 10

Ryan Payne Ironton St. Joe 12

Special Mention

Luke Leith Symmes Valley 11

Hunter Smith Federal Hocking 11

Luke Teters Waterford 11

Drew Scherer Symmes Valley 11

Nathaniel Massie Federal Hocking 11

JC Damron Ironton St. Joe 11

Cameron Kittle Trimble 12

Logan Walsh Symmes Valley 12

Arrow Drummer Southern 11

Trey McNickle Southern 12

Player of the Year — Jack Leith, Symmes Valley

Coach of Year — Jonathon Thompson, Federal Hocking

