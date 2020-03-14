Division I/II

First Team

Morgan Bentley Vinton County 11

Abbie Smith Warren 10

Cameron Zinn Vinton County 10

Hannah Kroft Marietta 12

Molly Grayson Warren 12

Avery Thompson Logan 11

Laura Manderick Athens 12

Second Team

Mallory Hawley Meigs 10

Emilie Eggleston Logan 12

Hannah Jacks River Valley 11

Morgan Altenburger Marietta 11

Alex Barnes Gallia Academy 12

Special Mention

Sommer Saboley Warren 12

Olivia Alloway Warren 11

Katelyn Webb Jackson 10

Jessica Smith Marietta 11

Adi Hill Marietta 11

Tegan Bartoe Vinton County 10

Josie Ousley Vinton County 12

Mandy Petro Gallia Academy 11

Payton Crabtree River Valley

Players of the Year — Morgan Bentley, Vinton County; Molly Grayson, Warren

Coach of Year — Amy Colegrove Warren

Division III

First Team

Lexie Arden Ironton 12

Caitlyn Brisker Oak Hill 12

Addi Dillow Coal Grove 11

Marlee Grinstead Alexander 10

Emilee Whitt South Point 12

Samantha Lafon Ironton 11

Second Team

Mackenzie Hurd Nelsonville-York 10

Paige Tolson Federal Hocking 11

Tomi Hinkle Fairland 9

Maddie Ward Chesapeake 11

Emilee Carey South Point 12

Special Mention

Emma Beha Federal Hocking 11

Jenna Stone Fairland 12

Harlie Lyons Fairland 12

Elli Williams Ironton 12

Grace Sinnott Nelsonville-York 12

Haley Hurd Nelsonville-York 12

Kara Meeks Alexander 10

Kaleigh Murphy Coal Grove 10

Abby Hicks Coal Grove 10

Maddy Khounlavong South Point 12

Player of the Year — Lexie Arden, Ironton

Coach of Year — Doug Graham Ironton

Division IV

First Team

Jayne Six Trimble 10

Kyna Waderker Belpre 12

Cara Taylor Waterford 10

Emily Young Trimble 10

Ashley Spencer Miller 12

Bella Whaley Ironton St. Joseph 10

Second Team

Faith Mahlmeister Ironton St. Joseph 12

Laikyn Imler Trimble 10

Rachael Hayes Symmes Valley 12

Mackenzie Suprano Waterford 10

Amaya Howell South Gallia 12

Special Mention

Briana Orsborne Trimble 10

Abbey Lafatch Belpre 12

Taylor Sells Symmes Valley 12

Josie Crabtree Miller 11

Kayla Evans Southern 10

Kaitlyn Evans Ironton St. Joseph 12

Baylee Wolfe Southern 12

Askya McFann Miller 12

Player of the Year — Jayne Six, Trimble

Coach of Year — Joe Richards, Trimble

Load comments