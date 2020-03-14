Division I/II
First Team
Morgan Bentley Vinton County 11
Abbie Smith Warren 10
Cameron Zinn Vinton County 10
Hannah Kroft Marietta 12
Molly Grayson Warren 12
Avery Thompson Logan 11
Laura Manderick Athens 12
Second Team
Mallory Hawley Meigs 10
Emilie Eggleston Logan 12
Hannah Jacks River Valley 11
Morgan Altenburger Marietta 11
Alex Barnes Gallia Academy 12
Special Mention
Sommer Saboley Warren 12
Olivia Alloway Warren 11
Katelyn Webb Jackson 10
Jessica Smith Marietta 11
Adi Hill Marietta 11
Tegan Bartoe Vinton County 10
Josie Ousley Vinton County 12
Mandy Petro Gallia Academy 11
Payton Crabtree River Valley
Players of the Year — Morgan Bentley, Vinton County; Molly Grayson, Warren
Coach of Year — Amy Colegrove Warren
Division III
First Team
Lexie Arden Ironton 12
Caitlyn Brisker Oak Hill 12
Addi Dillow Coal Grove 11
Marlee Grinstead Alexander 10
Emilee Whitt South Point 12
Samantha Lafon Ironton 11
Second Team
Mackenzie Hurd Nelsonville-York 10
Paige Tolson Federal Hocking 11
Tomi Hinkle Fairland 9
Maddie Ward Chesapeake 11
Emilee Carey South Point 12
Special Mention
Emma Beha Federal Hocking 11
Jenna Stone Fairland 12
Harlie Lyons Fairland 12
Elli Williams Ironton 12
Grace Sinnott Nelsonville-York 12
Haley Hurd Nelsonville-York 12
Kara Meeks Alexander 10
Kaleigh Murphy Coal Grove 10
Abby Hicks Coal Grove 10
Maddy Khounlavong South Point 12
Player of the Year — Lexie Arden, Ironton
Coach of Year — Doug Graham Ironton
Division IV
First Team
Jayne Six Trimble 10
Kyna Waderker Belpre 12
Cara Taylor Waterford 10
Emily Young Trimble 10
Ashley Spencer Miller 12
Bella Whaley Ironton St. Joseph 10
Second Team
Faith Mahlmeister Ironton St. Joseph 12
Laikyn Imler Trimble 10
Rachael Hayes Symmes Valley 12
Mackenzie Suprano Waterford 10
Amaya Howell South Gallia 12
Special Mention
Briana Orsborne Trimble 10
Abbey Lafatch Belpre 12
Taylor Sells Symmes Valley 12
Josie Crabtree Miller 11
Kayla Evans Southern 10
Kaitlyn Evans Ironton St. Joseph 12
Baylee Wolfe Southern 12
Askya McFann Miller 12
Player of the Year — Jayne Six, Trimble
Coach of Year — Joe Richards, Trimble
