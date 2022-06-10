Jayden Jerger, Defiance, Evan Shapiro, University School, Eric Rawlings, Badin, Trevor Vojtkofsky, CVCA, Jimmy Nugent, Badin, Garrett Grinstead, Johnstown Monroe, Kyle Ransom, Firelands, Colt Emerson, John Glenn, Ryan Shimek, Revere, Ethan Hendrickson, Vermilion, Jacob Howard, Defiance, Blade Barclay, John Glenn, Luke Walton, Sandusky Perkins, Lucas Moore, Badin, Landon Beidelschies, Canfield
Second Team
Carson Mellot, Tiffin Columbian, Andrew Hendrickx, CVCA, Anthony Warner, Louisville, Caden Sheridan, Sheridan, Caeleb McGraw, Jackson, Jayden Myers, Tiffin Columbian, Austin Kazmierczak, Holy Name, J.T. Popick, Louisville, Drew Denham, Marlington, Micah Geise, Unioto, Reagan Burch, Blanchester, Aidon Karon-Lackey, Granville, Chad Harper, Triway, Jack Wells, Vermilion, David Jimenez, Defiance, Brenton Billman, New Philadelphia
Honorable Mention
Leo Fornara, Chagrin Falls, Corey Ransom, Firelands, Enzo Dirocco, Buckeye Valley, Christian Hall, Chardon, Rider Minnick, Highland, A.J. Dallmeyer, Washington Courthouse, Mark Snowden, Taylor, Chase Maynard, Jonathan Alder, Derrick Welsh, Athens, Nate Shaw, Canfield, Griffin Ailes, Field, Tommy Skelding, Marlington, Andrew Griffin, Unioto
Division III
First Team
Jacob Miller, Liberty Union, Ethan Stewart, Meigs, Colby Shriver, Martins Ferry, Treston Nemeth, Harrison Central, Caiden Leidich, Worthington Christian, Seth Witt, Genoa Area, Patrick Fultz, Springfield Shawnee, Cole Commisso, Tinora, Grant McGuire, Wynford, Ben Nichols Zane Trace, Jack Vogele CHCA, Brady Leser Fredericktown, Johnny Hill Columbus Academy, Dylan Dominguez South Range, D.J. Newman Archbold
