2020 OSSCA Boys Division II All-Ohio
First Team
Player Team Pos Yr
Austin Shields Alexander M Sr
Gabriel Altawil Howland M Sr
Tommy Buser Revere D Sr
Aidan Eck CVCA M Jr
Will Gehlhausen Norwalk F Sr
Ben Griffis Monroe M Sr
Owen Hadden Tippecanoe M Sr
Kendall Hamilton Smmit Country Day F Sr
Cobey Hausfeld Wyoming M Sr
Ryan Hawk Bishop Hartley F Sr
Drew Ireland River View M Sr
Carter Jensen Shawnee M Sr
Ethan Kerns Unioto M Sr
Jacob Miller Shawnee F Jr
Ryan Parker Lexington F Sr
Brock Pickett Bay F Sr
Andrew Shaffer St. Francis DeSales M Jr
Ian Zitney Chagrin Falls M Sr
Second Team
Player Team Pos Yr
Kyler D’Augustino Alexander F So
Riley Adams Louisville F Sr
Chase Alwood Bloom Carroll F Jr
Jonny Baileys Tippecanoe D Sr
Braeden Bergstrom McClain M Sr
Mason Bizjak Aurora M Sr
Ty Broermann Jackson K Sr
Jordan Bryant River View F Sr
Zach Chambers Shawnee D Sr
Jordan Clark Rossford F Sr
Christian Cora Benedictine M Jr
Matt Decapua Bay M Sr
Easton Delgado Wauseon K Sr
Austin Driggs John Glenn M/F Jr
Jayden Fuller Norton F Jr
Ben Goeller Oakwood F Sr
Mason Grudich Milton Union F So
Ethan Herbert Wyoming F Sr
Camden Herring Jonathan Alder F Jr
Noah Huda Seminary M So
Michael Kaczmarowski Indian Hill M Sr
Max King Granville F Sr
Tren Maisano Bishop Watterson F/M Jr
Mike Mercure Canfield F Sr
Kaden Miller Kenton F Sr
Graham Nicholson Summit Country Day F Sr
Hayden Paige Morgan M Sr
Sean Perkins Cambridge GK Sr
Matt Schumacher CVCA M So
Nolan Sooy Bay D Sr
Jack Stauffer Chagrin Falls M Sr
Seth Stoner Clear Fork M Sr
Trace Terry Bellbrook F Jr
Adam Tobin Memorial F Sr
Teddy Togliatti Lexington M Sr
Brady Vilvens Wilmington M Sr
Cole Walton Waynesville M Sr
Elliott Warner New Philadelphia F Jr
Gage Weaver Ontario F So
Brody Wilt Gallia Academy M/F Jr
Zarek Yoder Edison D Sr
Player of the Year — Brock Pickett, Bay
Coach of the Year — Bobby Dougherty, Bay
Assistant Coach of the Year — Scott Potter, Lexington
