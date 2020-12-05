2020 OSSCA Boys Division II All-Ohio

First Team

Player Team Pos Yr

Austin Shields Alexander M Sr

Gabriel Altawil Howland M Sr

Tommy Buser Revere D Sr

Aidan Eck CVCA M Jr

Will Gehlhausen Norwalk F Sr

Ben Griffis Monroe M Sr

Owen Hadden Tippecanoe M Sr

Kendall Hamilton Smmit Country Day F Sr

Cobey Hausfeld Wyoming M Sr

Ryan Hawk Bishop Hartley F Sr

Drew Ireland River View M Sr

Carter Jensen Shawnee M Sr

Ethan Kerns Unioto M Sr

Jacob Miller Shawnee F Jr

Ryan Parker Lexington F Sr

Brock Pickett Bay F Sr

Andrew Shaffer St. Francis DeSales M Jr

Ian Zitney Chagrin Falls M Sr

Second Team

Player Team Pos Yr

Kyler D’Augustino Alexander F So

Riley Adams Louisville F Sr

Chase Alwood Bloom Carroll F Jr

Jonny Baileys Tippecanoe D Sr

Braeden Bergstrom McClain M Sr

Mason Bizjak Aurora M Sr

Ty Broermann Jackson K Sr

Jordan Bryant River View F Sr

Zach Chambers Shawnee D Sr

Jordan Clark Rossford F Sr

Christian Cora Benedictine M Jr

Matt Decapua Bay M Sr

Easton Delgado Wauseon K Sr

Austin Driggs John Glenn M/F Jr

Jayden Fuller Norton F Jr

Ben Goeller Oakwood F Sr

Mason Grudich Milton Union F So

Ethan Herbert Wyoming F Sr

Camden Herring Jonathan Alder F Jr

Noah Huda Seminary M So

Michael Kaczmarowski Indian Hill M Sr

Max King Granville F Sr

Tren Maisano Bishop Watterson F/M Jr

Mike Mercure Canfield F Sr

Kaden Miller Kenton F Sr

Graham Nicholson Summit Country Day F Sr

Hayden Paige Morgan M Sr

Sean Perkins Cambridge GK Sr

Matt Schumacher CVCA M So

Nolan Sooy Bay D Sr

Jack Stauffer Chagrin Falls M Sr

Seth Stoner Clear Fork M Sr

Trace Terry Bellbrook F Jr

Adam Tobin Memorial F Sr

Teddy Togliatti Lexington M Sr

Brady Vilvens Wilmington M Sr

Cole Walton Waynesville M Sr

Elliott Warner New Philadelphia F Jr

Gage Weaver Ontario F So

Brody Wilt Gallia Academy M/F Jr

Zarek Yoder Edison D Sr

Player of the Year — Brock Pickett, Bay

Coach of the Year — Bobby Dougherty, Bay

Assistant Coach of the Year — Scott Potter, Lexington


Load comments