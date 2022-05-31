2022 Southeast District Baseball
Division I/II
First Team
Malachi Morton, Marietta; Bryson Brown, Jackson; Caden Sheridan, Sheridan; Tatem Toth, New Lexington; Derrick Welsh, Athens; Zane Loveday, Gallia Academy; Ronnie Rowley, Fairfield Union; Caleb Davis, Warren; Caeleb McGraw, Jackson; Holden Blankenship, Jackson; Simon Pierce, Logan
Coach of the Year — Josh McGraw, Jackson
Second Team
Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy; Dawson Brown. Vinton County; River Hayes, Vinton County; Blaine Hannan, Sheridan; Trent Taylor, Warren; Coyle Withrow, Sheridan; Westin Davis, Marietta; Colin Cook, Logan; Landon Wheatley, Athens
Honorable Mention
Malachi Palmer, Fairfield Union; Hayden Pelletier, Warren; Isaac McGill, New Lexington
Special Mention
Hunter Kellogg, New Lexington; Donovan Shriner, New Lexington; Drew Bragg, Jackson; Kevin Wallace, Marietta; Jonah Emery, Marietta; Hunter Vincent, Warren; Dalton Mershow, Gallia Academy; Bryant Brisker, Vinton County; Jarrett Wells, Vinton County; Corey Amspaugh, Sheridan; Sam Taylor, Sheridan; Jude Wakeman, Athens; Jake Goldsberry, Athens; Kaiden Patton, Logan; Owen Angle, Logan; Wyatt West, Fairfield Union; Owen Morgan, Fairfield Union
Division III
First Team
Tyler Sammons, Fairland; Rylan Sams, Oak Hill; Ethan Stewart, Meigs; Mason Rhodes, River Valley; Trevor Kleinman, Ironton; Jon Wylie, Ironton; Jeremiah Frisby, Wellston; Isaiah Kelly, Rock Hill; Jace Ervin, Alexander; Logan Martin, Wellston; Ethan McCune, Federal Hocking; Hudson Stalder, Nelsonville-York; Blake Trevanthan, Fairland; Drew Dodson, Meigs; Ethan Sprankle, Crooksville
Coach of the Year — Michael Hill, Fairland
Second Team
Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill; Connor Harrison, Dawson-Bryant; Cooper Cummins, Fairland; Brycen Hunt, Fairland; Lucas Fullerton, Belpre; Blaine Freeman, South Point; Nick Wright, Chesapeake; Brady Moatz, Ironton; Alex Rogers, Fairland; Trent Williams, Rock Hill; Nate Bias, Ironton; Gavin Howell, Oak Hill; Christopher Copen, Belpre; Austin Love, Crooksville
Honorable Mention
Peyton Aldridge, Ironton; J.D. Daniels, Chesapeake; Brayden Hanshaw, South Point
Special Mention
Matthew Deems, Belpre; Noah Fullerton, Belpre; Dylan Venegas, Oak Hill; Isaiah Needham, Oak Hill; Tristan Pemberton, Rock Hill; Jaedon Stevens, Rock Hill; Noah Dickerson, Crooksville; Jacob Sloan, Ironton; Dylan Phillips, Alexander; Theron Eberts, Meigs; Caleb Burnem, Meigs; Zach Wilbur, Wellston; Austen Fetherolf, Wellston; Braden McGuire, River Valley; Cole Johnson, River Valley; Hayden Blankenship, Chesapeake; Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking; Nakian Dawson, South Point; Landon Johnson, Dawson-Bryant; Connor Sansom, Fairland
Division IV
First Team
Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley; Blake Stuntebeck, St. Joseph; Robert Martin, South Webster; Will Wickline, Southern; Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley; Tabor Lackey, Trimble; Jacob Huffman, Waterford; Jaren Lower, South Webster; Jace Bullington, Eastern Reedsville; Lane Cline, Waterford; Dylan Mortan, Eastern Pike; Sean Stobaugh, Eastern Reedsville
Coach of the Year — Chad Renfroe, Symmes Valley
Second Team
Elijah Rowe, St. Joseph; Levi Best, Symmes Valley; Michael Mahlmeister, St. Joseph; Austin Wisor, Trimble; Kolton Zimmer, Waterford; Riley Cook, South Webster; Alex Oram, South Gallia; Gaige Canter, Miller; Ryan Ross, Eastern Reedsville; Lincoln Rose, Southern; Bryce Downs, Trimble
Honorable Mention
Levi Niece, Symmes Valley; Kai Coleman, St. Joseph; Nate Havens, Eastern Pike
Special Mention
Tyson Moore, Waterford; David Simpson, Waterford; Nick Strow, Symmes Valley; Logan Justice, Symmes Valley; Hunter Griffith, Miller; Gavin Baker, South Webster; Cam Carpenter, South Webster; Blake Guffey, Trimble; Wendall Unroe, South Gallia; Tristan Saber, South Gallia; Lance Barnett, Eastern Pike; Brayden Smith, Eastern Reedsville; Bryce Newland, Eastern Reedsville; Cade Anderson, Southern; Tanner Lisle, Southern
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.