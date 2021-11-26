Southeast District Golf Coaches Association All-District Team

Division I Boys

1st Team:

AJ Graham, Marietta

Caleb Davis, Warren

Grayson Herb, Marietta

Nathan Shadik, Athens

Nathan Heft, Warren

Liam Ritter, Marietta

2nd Team:

Aiden Fischer, Chillicothe

Edward Kehl, Warren

Ethan Rasp, Jackson

Milan Hall, Athens

Aidan Herb, Marietta

Logan Offenberger, Marietta

Honorable Mention:

Will Schultz, Logan

Jay Choi, Athens

Cole Hungate, Warren

Luke Baumgard, Marietta

Ethan Rice, Jackson

Coach of the Year- Bryan Whittekind, Marietta

Division II Boys

1st Team:

Kameron Maple, Oak Hill

Landon Roberts, Fairland

Laith Harnid, Gallia Academy

Owen Mault, Wheelersburg

Jack Holcomb, Circleville

Wesley Potts, McClain

2nd Team:

Charlie Lewis, Unioto

Logan Cummins, Piketon

Jace Tucker, Unioto

Garrett Wahl, Washington

Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy

Ethan Stephenson, Fairfield Union

Honorable Mention:

Jackson McCommas, Chesapeake

Matt Sheridan, Ironton

Orville Tackett, Northwest

Ben Nichols, Waverly

Alex Cassidy, Portsmouth West

Dylan Collins, Oak Hill

Brady Gill, Wheelersburg

Will Briggs, Wellston

Dilon Riffle, Logan Elm

Eli Radabugh, Vinton County

Jacob Hicks, Westfall

Landon McGee, Meigs

Stanley Viny, Alexander

Brayden Sexton, South Point

Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland

John Wall, Washington

Jon Grondolsky Jr. , Zane Trace

Hunter Cook, Gallia Academy

Brody Morgan, Fairfield Union

Braxton Platt, Unioto

Garrett Brooks, Circleville

Owen Armstrong, Piketon

Coach of the Year- Mark Allen, Gallia Academy

Division III Boys

1st Team:

Cameron Phillips, Valley

Daulton McDonald, Manchester

Jacob Smeeks, Belpre

Carson Chaney, North Adams

T.J. Holt, North Adams

Derrick Pell, West Union

2nd Team:

Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking

Jacob Campbell, North Adams

Gavin Baker, South Webster

Brady Lung, North Adams

Eli Ford, Ironton St. Joe

Luke Hayslip, Manchester

Honorable Mention:

Brenton Ewry, Paint Valley

Davis Kerns, Adena

Austin Blumfield, Valley

Bradyen Popp, Southeastern

Jonathan McDowell, West Union

Bo White, Crooksville

Ethan Taylor, North Adams

Dyland Thomas, Huntington

Cayden Haislop, Beaver Eastern

Logan Bell, Manchester

Tanner Lisle, Southern

Kasey Savoy, Eastern Reedsville

Zack North, Trimble

Carson Moore, Belpre

Gavin Brooker, Waterford

Cam Carpenter, South Webster

Coach of the Year- Adam Poole, Manchester

Division I Girls

1st Team:

Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace

Saylor Wharff, Marietta

Ashley Aldridge, Logan

Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace

Lisa Liu, Athens

Hallis Sturgill, Warren

2nd Team:

Jillian Stemple, Warren

Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe

Skylar Radabaugh, Warren

Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe

Makayla Barnes, Miami Trace

Clara Pettit, Warren

Honorable Mention:

Emily Reeves, Miami Trace

Addison Betz, Marietta

Carly McCutcheon, Warren

Lia Poling, Logan

Kaltra Woltz, Jackson

Helen Liu, Athens

Coaches of the Year- Andy Biddinger, Warren and Todd Wallace, Miami Trace

Division II Girls

1st Team:

Maddi Shoults, Westfall

Riley McKenzie, Crooksville

Morgan Cornwell, Sheridan

Meg Saffell, Sheridan

Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy

6. Taylor Ralston, Manchester

2nd Team:

Carrington McGlothin, Peebles

Elaina Seeley, Circleville

Sydney Ater, Adena

Paige Weiss, Westfall

Shauna White, Sheridan

Addison Sharp, Fairfield Union

Honorable Mention:

Lorena Kennedy, Meigs 

Mary Lackey, Ironton

Eliza Wilson, Fairfield

Korynne Blanton, West Union

Ryane Bond, Waverly

Lacey Bevins, Beaver Eastern

Leah Ryan, Waterford

Hallie Shea, Wellston

Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West

Leah Abbott, Valley

Natalie Shope, Zane Trace

Grace Moore, Northwest

Izzy Seeley, Circleville

Jaya Booth, Vinton County

Alexis Belville, Alexander

Ava Messer, South Webster

Maggie Armstrong, Piketon

Addy Burke, Gallia Academy

Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester

Kendahl Pollack, Huntington

Emily Cook, Westfall

Emma Winland, Paint Valley

Olivia Howard, Unioto

Lydia Phipps, Peebles

Sydney Belviue, Fairfield Union

Morgan Warner, Sheridan

Coach of the Year- Kahley Thompson- Sheridan


