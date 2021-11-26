Southeast District Golf Coaches Association All-District Team
Division I Boys
1st Team:
AJ Graham, Marietta
Caleb Davis, Warren
Grayson Herb, Marietta
Nathan Shadik, Athens
Nathan Heft, Warren
Liam Ritter, Marietta
2nd Team:
Aiden Fischer, Chillicothe
Edward Kehl, Warren
Ethan Rasp, Jackson
Milan Hall, Athens
Aidan Herb, Marietta
Logan Offenberger, Marietta
Honorable Mention:
Will Schultz, Logan
Jay Choi, Athens
Cole Hungate, Warren
Luke Baumgard, Marietta
Ethan Rice, Jackson
Coach of the Year- Bryan Whittekind, Marietta
Division II Boys
1st Team:
Kameron Maple, Oak Hill
Landon Roberts, Fairland
Laith Harnid, Gallia Academy
Owen Mault, Wheelersburg
Jack Holcomb, Circleville
Wesley Potts, McClain
2nd Team:
Charlie Lewis, Unioto
Logan Cummins, Piketon
Jace Tucker, Unioto
Garrett Wahl, Washington
Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy
Ethan Stephenson, Fairfield Union
Honorable Mention:
Jackson McCommas, Chesapeake
Matt Sheridan, Ironton
Orville Tackett, Northwest
Ben Nichols, Waverly
Alex Cassidy, Portsmouth West
Dylan Collins, Oak Hill
Brady Gill, Wheelersburg
Will Briggs, Wellston
Dilon Riffle, Logan Elm
Eli Radabugh, Vinton County
Jacob Hicks, Westfall
Landon McGee, Meigs
Stanley Viny, Alexander
Brayden Sexton, South Point
Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland
John Wall, Washington
Jon Grondolsky Jr. , Zane Trace
Hunter Cook, Gallia Academy
Brody Morgan, Fairfield Union
Braxton Platt, Unioto
Garrett Brooks, Circleville
Owen Armstrong, Piketon
Coach of the Year- Mark Allen, Gallia Academy
Division III Boys
1st Team:
Cameron Phillips, Valley
Daulton McDonald, Manchester
Jacob Smeeks, Belpre
Carson Chaney, North Adams
T.J. Holt, North Adams
Derrick Pell, West Union
2nd Team:
Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking
Jacob Campbell, North Adams
Gavin Baker, South Webster
Brady Lung, North Adams
Eli Ford, Ironton St. Joe
Luke Hayslip, Manchester
Honorable Mention:
Brenton Ewry, Paint Valley
Davis Kerns, Adena
Austin Blumfield, Valley
Bradyen Popp, Southeastern
Jonathan McDowell, West Union
Bo White, Crooksville
Ethan Taylor, North Adams
Dyland Thomas, Huntington
Cayden Haislop, Beaver Eastern
Logan Bell, Manchester
Tanner Lisle, Southern
Kasey Savoy, Eastern Reedsville
Zack North, Trimble
Carson Moore, Belpre
Gavin Brooker, Waterford
Cam Carpenter, South Webster
Coach of the Year- Adam Poole, Manchester
Division I Girls
1st Team:
Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace
Saylor Wharff, Marietta
Ashley Aldridge, Logan
Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace
Lisa Liu, Athens
Hallis Sturgill, Warren
2nd Team:
Jillian Stemple, Warren
Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe
Skylar Radabaugh, Warren
Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe
Makayla Barnes, Miami Trace
Clara Pettit, Warren
Honorable Mention:
Emily Reeves, Miami Trace
Addison Betz, Marietta
Carly McCutcheon, Warren
Lia Poling, Logan
Kaltra Woltz, Jackson
Helen Liu, Athens
Coaches of the Year- Andy Biddinger, Warren and Todd Wallace, Miami Trace
Division II Girls
1st Team:
Maddi Shoults, Westfall
Riley McKenzie, Crooksville
Morgan Cornwell, Sheridan
Meg Saffell, Sheridan
Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy
6. Taylor Ralston, Manchester
2nd Team:
Carrington McGlothin, Peebles
Elaina Seeley, Circleville
Sydney Ater, Adena
Paige Weiss, Westfall
Shauna White, Sheridan
Addison Sharp, Fairfield Union
Honorable Mention:
Lorena Kennedy, Meigs
Mary Lackey, Ironton
Eliza Wilson, Fairfield
Korynne Blanton, West Union
Ryane Bond, Waverly
Lacey Bevins, Beaver Eastern
Leah Ryan, Waterford
Hallie Shea, Wellston
Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West
Leah Abbott, Valley
Natalie Shope, Zane Trace
Grace Moore, Northwest
Izzy Seeley, Circleville
Jaya Booth, Vinton County
Alexis Belville, Alexander
Ava Messer, South Webster
Maggie Armstrong, Piketon
Addy Burke, Gallia Academy
Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester
Kendahl Pollack, Huntington
Emily Cook, Westfall
Emma Winland, Paint Valley
Olivia Howard, Unioto
Lydia Phipps, Peebles
Sydney Belviue, Fairfield Union
Morgan Warner, Sheridan
Coach of the Year- Kahley Thompson- Sheridan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.