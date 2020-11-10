Division I Girls

First Team

Player;Yr;Team

Libby Aleshire;Jr.;Miami Trace

Saylor Whariff;Fr.;Marietta

Ashely Aldridge;Jr.;Logan

Hollis Sturgill;Soph.;Warren

Trista Stanley;Soph.;Marietta

Alyssa Butler;Jr.;Miami Trace

Isabella Fischer;Soph.;Chillicothe

Second Team

Makayla Welch;Sr.;Marietta

Skyler Radabaugh;Soph.;Warren

Madeline Lewis;Sr.;Jackson

Addi Herb;Sr.;Marietta

Lisa Liu;Jr.;Athens

Player of the Year – Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace

Coach of the Year – Randee Seevers – Marietta

Honorable Mention

Olivia Kaiser;Jr.;Athens

Paige Hartley;Sr.;Marietta

Isabella Sculley-Tenpenny;Sr.;Jackson

Maykala Barnes;Jr.;Miami Trace

Lacey Davis;Fr.;Warren

Julie Lemaster;Soph.;Chillicothe

Lauren Johnson;Sr.;Logan

Division I Boys

First Team

Player;Yr;Team

Seth Dennis;Sr.;Warren

A.J. Graham;So.;Marietta

J.B. Whariff;Sr.;Marietta

Caleb Davis;Jr.;Warren

Chance Weihl;Sr.;Warren

Ben Pratt;Sr.;Athens

Second Team

Grayson Herb;Soph.;Marietta

Nathan Shadick;Soph.;Athens

Tyson Smith;Jr.;Athens

Edward Kehl;Soph.;Warren

Matthew McDonald;Sr.;Athens

Caleb Rose;Sr.;Jackson

Player of the Year – Seth Dennis, Warren

Coach of the Year – Nathan Evans, Warren

Honorable Mention

Stewart Travis;Soph.;Logan

Ethan Rasp;Jr.;Jackson

Nathan Heft;Jr.;Warren

J.T. Kobel;Sr.;Chillicothe

Logan Offenberger;Jr.;Marietta

Division II Girls

First Team

Player;Yr;Team

Maddi Shoults;Jr.;Westfall

Elaina Seeley;Fr.;Circleville

Taylor Ralston;Fr.;Manchester

Riley McKenzie;Soph.;Crooksville

Sydney Ater;Fr.;Adena

Brianna Weller;Sr.;McClain

Second Team

Emily Lott;Sr.;Unioto

Caitlin Cotterill;Sr.;Meigs

Abbi Zornes;Sr.;South Point

Brooklynn Tolle;Sr.;North Adams

Emily Cook;Soph.;Westfall

Maddie Meadows;Soph.;Gallia Academy

Player of the Year - Maddi Shoults, Westfall

Coach of the Year – Kevin Shoults, Westfall

Honorable Mention

Lilly Rees;Sr.;Gallia Academy

Jaya Booth;Soph.;Vinton County

Kylee Robinson;Sr.;Meigs

Erika Justus;Jr.;River Valley

Izzy Seeley;Fr.;Circleville

Payton Stapleton;Soph.;West Union

Carrington McGlothin;Jr.;Peebles

Ava Messer;Fr.;South Webster

Lauren Bevins;Sr.;Eastern Pike

Maddie Cook;Soph.;Westfall

Maggie Armstrong;Fr.;Piketon

Jiarui Zhang;Soph.;Zane Trace

Lexi Hall;Sr.;Fairland

Sydney Belville;Jr.;Fairfield Union

Grace Willett;Soph.;Southeastern

Leah Ryan;Fr.;Waterford

Division II Boys

First Team

Player;Yr;Team

Trevin Mault;Sr.;Wheelersburg

Clayton Thomas;Sr.;Fairland

Josh Tipton;Sr.;Fairfield Union

Landon Roberts;Soph.;Fairland

Laith Hamid;Soph.;Gallia Academy

Jacob Lemley;Sr.;Chesapeake

Second Team

Cooper Davis;Sr.;Gallia Academy

Devon Miller;Sr.;Fairfield Union

Charlie Lewis;Fr.;Unioto

Logan Cummins;Jr.;Piketon

Christian Hall;Jr.;Chesapeake

Brayden Sexton;Jr.;South Point

Player of the Year – Trevin Mault, Wheelersburg

Coach of the Year – Mark Allen, Gallia Academy

Honorable Mention

Jordan Lambert;Sr.; River Valley

Bailey Jones;Sr.;Meigs

Owen Armstrong;Soph;Piketon

Cody DiFrederico;Jr.;Zane Trace

T.J. Vogt;Sr.;Alexander

Dilon Riffle;Jr.;Logan Elm

Cooper McKenzie;Jr.;Wheelersburg

Brock Hamon;Sr.;Vinton County

Jackson Stephens;Sr.;Chesapeake

Beau Johnson;Soph.;Gallia Academy

Cameron Mayo;Jr.;Fairland

Landin Walker;Sr.;Fairfield Union

Jack Holcomb;Jr.;Circleville

Braxton Platt;Soph;Unioto

Wesley Potts;Jr.;McClain

Jack Latham;Sr.;Westfall

Garrett Wahl;Fr.;Washington

Division III Boys

First Team

Player;Yr;Team

Daulton McDonald;Jr.;Manchester

Owen Carney;Sr.;Crooksville

Blake White;Sr.;Crooksville

Clayton Jones;Sr.;West Union

Connor Copeland;Soph;Belpre

T.J. Holt;Jr.;North Adams

Second Team

Jacob Smeeks;Jr.;Belpre

Luke Hayslip;Jr.;Manchester

Carson Chaney;Jr.;North Adams

Mitchell Roush;Sr.;Federal Hocking

Joel Richendollar;Sr.;Southeastern

Dawson Mills;Sr.;Peebles

Player of the Year – Daulton McDonald, Manchester

Coach of the Year – Carl Schneider, West Union

Honorable Mention

Jacob Overly;Sr.;Beaver Eastern

Gavin Booker;Soph.;Waterford

Tanner Lisle;Jr.;Southern

Isiash Scott;Jr.;Manchester

Derrick Pell;Jr.;West Union

Gavin Baker;Jr.;South Webster

Tanner Collins;Sr;Crooksville

Jacob Campbell;Jr.;North Adams

Aaron Evans;Jr.;Southeastern

Oakley Burba;Sr.;Peebles

Blake Church;Fr.;Belpre

Mason Jackson;Jr.;Federal Hocking


