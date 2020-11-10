Division I Girls
First Team
Player;Yr;Team
Libby Aleshire;Jr.;Miami Trace
Saylor Whariff;Fr.;Marietta
Ashely Aldridge;Jr.;Logan
Hollis Sturgill;Soph.;Warren
Trista Stanley;Soph.;Marietta
Alyssa Butler;Jr.;Miami Trace
Isabella Fischer;Soph.;Chillicothe
Second Team
Makayla Welch;Sr.;Marietta
Skyler Radabaugh;Soph.;Warren
Madeline Lewis;Sr.;Jackson
Addi Herb;Sr.;Marietta
Lisa Liu;Jr.;Athens
Player of the Year – Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace
Coach of the Year – Randee Seevers – Marietta
Honorable Mention
Olivia Kaiser;Jr.;Athens
Paige Hartley;Sr.;Marietta
Isabella Sculley-Tenpenny;Sr.;Jackson
Maykala Barnes;Jr.;Miami Trace
Lacey Davis;Fr.;Warren
Julie Lemaster;Soph.;Chillicothe
Lauren Johnson;Sr.;Logan
Division I Boys
First Team
Player;Yr;Team
Seth Dennis;Sr.;Warren
A.J. Graham;So.;Marietta
J.B. Whariff;Sr.;Marietta
Caleb Davis;Jr.;Warren
Chance Weihl;Sr.;Warren
Ben Pratt;Sr.;Athens
Second Team
Grayson Herb;Soph.;Marietta
Nathan Shadick;Soph.;Athens
Tyson Smith;Jr.;Athens
Edward Kehl;Soph.;Warren
Matthew McDonald;Sr.;Athens
Caleb Rose;Sr.;Jackson
Player of the Year – Seth Dennis, Warren
Coach of the Year – Nathan Evans, Warren
Honorable Mention
Stewart Travis;Soph.;Logan
Ethan Rasp;Jr.;Jackson
Nathan Heft;Jr.;Warren
J.T. Kobel;Sr.;Chillicothe
Logan Offenberger;Jr.;Marietta
Division II Girls
First Team
Player;Yr;Team
Maddi Shoults;Jr.;Westfall
Elaina Seeley;Fr.;Circleville
Taylor Ralston;Fr.;Manchester
Riley McKenzie;Soph.;Crooksville
Sydney Ater;Fr.;Adena
Brianna Weller;Sr.;McClain
Second Team
Emily Lott;Sr.;Unioto
Caitlin Cotterill;Sr.;Meigs
Abbi Zornes;Sr.;South Point
Brooklynn Tolle;Sr.;North Adams
Emily Cook;Soph.;Westfall
Maddie Meadows;Soph.;Gallia Academy
Player of the Year - Maddi Shoults, Westfall
Coach of the Year – Kevin Shoults, Westfall
Honorable Mention
Lilly Rees;Sr.;Gallia Academy
Jaya Booth;Soph.;Vinton County
Kylee Robinson;Sr.;Meigs
Erika Justus;Jr.;River Valley
Izzy Seeley;Fr.;Circleville
Payton Stapleton;Soph.;West Union
Carrington McGlothin;Jr.;Peebles
Ava Messer;Fr.;South Webster
Lauren Bevins;Sr.;Eastern Pike
Maddie Cook;Soph.;Westfall
Maggie Armstrong;Fr.;Piketon
Jiarui Zhang;Soph.;Zane Trace
Lexi Hall;Sr.;Fairland
Sydney Belville;Jr.;Fairfield Union
Grace Willett;Soph.;Southeastern
Leah Ryan;Fr.;Waterford
Division II Boys
First Team
Player;Yr;Team
Trevin Mault;Sr.;Wheelersburg
Clayton Thomas;Sr.;Fairland
Josh Tipton;Sr.;Fairfield Union
Landon Roberts;Soph.;Fairland
Laith Hamid;Soph.;Gallia Academy
Jacob Lemley;Sr.;Chesapeake
Second Team
Cooper Davis;Sr.;Gallia Academy
Devon Miller;Sr.;Fairfield Union
Charlie Lewis;Fr.;Unioto
Logan Cummins;Jr.;Piketon
Christian Hall;Jr.;Chesapeake
Brayden Sexton;Jr.;South Point
Player of the Year – Trevin Mault, Wheelersburg
Coach of the Year – Mark Allen, Gallia Academy
Honorable Mention
Jordan Lambert;Sr.; River Valley
Bailey Jones;Sr.;Meigs
Owen Armstrong;Soph;Piketon
Cody DiFrederico;Jr.;Zane Trace
T.J. Vogt;Sr.;Alexander
Dilon Riffle;Jr.;Logan Elm
Cooper McKenzie;Jr.;Wheelersburg
Brock Hamon;Sr.;Vinton County
Jackson Stephens;Sr.;Chesapeake
Beau Johnson;Soph.;Gallia Academy
Cameron Mayo;Jr.;Fairland
Landin Walker;Sr.;Fairfield Union
Jack Holcomb;Jr.;Circleville
Braxton Platt;Soph;Unioto
Wesley Potts;Jr.;McClain
Jack Latham;Sr.;Westfall
Garrett Wahl;Fr.;Washington
Division III Boys
First Team
Player;Yr;Team
Daulton McDonald;Jr.;Manchester
Owen Carney;Sr.;Crooksville
Blake White;Sr.;Crooksville
Clayton Jones;Sr.;West Union
Connor Copeland;Soph;Belpre
T.J. Holt;Jr.;North Adams
Second Team
Jacob Smeeks;Jr.;Belpre
Luke Hayslip;Jr.;Manchester
Carson Chaney;Jr.;North Adams
Mitchell Roush;Sr.;Federal Hocking
Joel Richendollar;Sr.;Southeastern
Dawson Mills;Sr.;Peebles
Player of the Year – Daulton McDonald, Manchester
Coach of the Year – Carl Schneider, West Union
Honorable Mention
Jacob Overly;Sr.;Beaver Eastern
Gavin Booker;Soph.;Waterford
Tanner Lisle;Jr.;Southern
Isiash Scott;Jr.;Manchester
Derrick Pell;Jr.;West Union
Gavin Baker;Jr.;South Webster
Tanner Collins;Sr;Crooksville
Jacob Campbell;Jr.;North Adams
Aaron Evans;Jr.;Southeastern
Oakley Burba;Sr.;Peebles
Blake Church;Fr.;Belpre
Mason Jackson;Jr.;Federal Hocking
