Coach’s All Southeast District softball
Division I
First team
Player School Year
Meghan Spencer Logan So
Second team
Madison Visintainer Logan Sr
Honorable Mention
Abigail Smith Logan Jr
Meegan McWilliams Logan Jr
Player of the Year — Meghan Spencer, Logan
Coach of the Year — Jim Huntsberger, Logan
Division II
First Team
Player School Year
Taylor Pagen Sheridan Sr
Ashleigh James Athens So
Kayla Roberts Hillsboro So
Suzzy Wall Waverly Jr
Alexis Book Unioto Fr
Brianna Sexton Vinton County Jr
Briana Weller McClain Sr
Cheyanne Arnold Logan Elm Sr
Avery Mueller Sheridan Fr
Olivia Banks Athens So
Riley Bradley River Valley So
Olivia Congleton Warren Jr
Avery Miller Unioto Jr
Brittany Ogg Fairfield Union Sr
Mallory Parsons Hillsboro Sr
Chandler Hayes Circleville So
Makenna Knisley Washington CH Jr
Sidney Payton Miami Trace Jr
Player of the Year — Taylor Pagen, Sheridan
Coach of the Year — Troy Wolfe, Sheridan
Second Team
Player School Year
Taylor Evans Jackson Sr
Makayla Shendan Sheridan Sr
Aiyanna Hancock Warren Jr
Delana Wright Meigs Fr
Taylor Mathie Gallia Fr
Emma Fromm Chillicothe Jr
Lindsey VanHoose Logan Elm Fr
Grace Hash River Valley Jr
Maya Farley Marietta Jr
Kaitlyn McPeek Fairfield Jr
Josie Crabtree Greenfield Sr
Kenzie Dietrick Hillsboro Jr
Maddie Walker Sheridan Sr
Abbi Ervin Athens So
Brooke Sizemore River Valley Jr
Abbie Marshall Waverly Fr
Carly King Logan Elm Jr
Abby Faught Vinton County Sr
Honorable Mention
Player School Year
Bailee Young Gallia Academy Sr
Kerrigan Ward Vinton County Jr
Trista Stanley Marietta So
Neveah Smith Fairfield Jr
Maddie Baxter Jackson Sr
Callina Wiget Logan Elm Sr
Hannah Hull Unioto Fr
Abbi Hollanbaugh River Valley Fr
Delaney Thomas Miami Trace So
Kendra Hammonds Athens Fr
Kinsey Gilliand Hillsboro So
Lorelei King Miami Trace Jr
Delaney Eakins Miami Trace Sr
Jerrica Smith Meigs Sr
Kat Kanipes Circleville Sr
Katie Folkes Circleville So
Corynn Chrisman Washington Sr
Meredith Pabst Washington CH Jr
Brooklyn Foose Washington CH Sr
Leah Way Warren Sr
Karlee Lynch Warren So
Morgan Daniels Chillicothe Fr
Caroline Corcoran Chillicothe Fr
Julie Lemaster Chillicothe So
Jade Zickafoose Unioto Sr
Zoiee Smith Waverly Sr
Emma Bellaw Waverly Sr
Leah Alford Jackson Jr
Morgan Wolfe Fairfield Jr
Kyla Burchett Greenfield Sr
Camryn McCoy Greenfield Sr
Division III
First Team
Player School Year
Keegan Moore Ironton Jr
Macee Eaton Wheelersburg So
Sydney McDermott Portsmouth West So
Madison Perry Portsmouth Jr
McKenna Headley Crooksville Jr
Addi Dillow Dawson-Bryant Sr
Jenna Johnston Wellston Jr
Rylie Hughes Wheelersburg Sr
Lexie Lockwood Southeastern Jr
Kylee Kellough Huntington Sr
Erin Scurlock Alexander Sr
Andrea Blevins Minford Sr
Olivia Dumm Westfall So
Megan Maxon Reedsville Eastern Jr
Layla Hattan Fairfield Sr
Emilie Johnson Valley Fr
Kailey Adkins Oak Hill Sr
Boo Sturgill Wheelersburg Sr
Graycie Brammer Ironton Fr
Makenzie Hanshaw Rock Hill Sr
Player of the Year — Keegan Moore, Ironton
Coach of the Year — Teresa Ruby, Wheelersburg
Second Team
Player School Year
Makenna Kilgour Wellston Sr
Jaidyn Griffith Dawson-Bryant Sr
Faith Phillips Portsmouth Jr
Maddie Mullins Westfall Sr
Kylee Howard Rock Hill Sr
Logyn Chamberlin Crookesville Sr
Haleigh Snider Lynchburg-Clay Sr
Kate Rollins Portsmouth West Fr
Tessa Rockhold Reedsville Eastern Sr
Jadyn Mace Alexander Sr
Jayden Allen New Lexington So
Emily Bowen Fairland Sr
Alexia Throckmorton Northwest Sr
Jaclyn Burchett Northwest Sr
Caitlin Quickle Fairfield Fr
Erin Richendollar Southeastern So
Ryleigh Giffin Nelsonville-York Jr
Abbie Bickenheusser Westfall Jr
Allison Basye Huntington Jr
Brooke Casto Alexander Sr
Honorable Mention
Player Team Year
Andi Jo Howard Wheelersburg Fr
Abie Boland Portsmouth West Jr
Maelynn Howell Portsmouth West So
Aleigha Matney Rock Hill Jr
Laney Brown Piketon Fr
Taylor Williams Piketon Jr
Erika Bowman Chesapeake Sr
Megan Johnson Minford Sr
Soraya Taylor New Lexington So
Phoenix Williamson New Lexington So
Rylee Newlon New Lexington So
Lana Landefeld Westfall Fr
Olivia Dickerson Portsmouth Fr
Emily Cheatham Portsmouth Fr
Kaylee Salyer Fairland Fr
Katie Pruitt Fairland So
Libby Judge Fairland So
Kirsten Williams Ironton So
Kiandra Martin Ironton Sr
Haley Wiburn Huntington Sr
Harmony Henneberger Huntington Jr
Rylee Harmon Dawson-Bryant Jr
Kayleigh Murphy Dawson-Bryant Jr
Samantha Brown Federal Hocking Jr
Alexis Wilkes Federal Hocking Jr
Caitlin Campbell Fairfield Jr
Kaitlin Chambliss Fairfield Fr
Kylie Christa Nelsonville-York Sr
Abby Riffle Nelsonville-York So
Sylar Riffle Nelsonville-York Sr
Kodee Langdon South Point Jr
Megan Epperly South Point Sr
Maddy Evans South Point Fr
Kelsey Roberts Reedsville Eastern Sr
Ella Carleton Reedsville Eastern So
Tamron McCain Oak Hill Sr
Kameron Karr Wellston Jr
Neveha Ously Wellston Jr
Cidney Huff Southeastern Sr
Audrey Scott Southeastern Jr
Lacie O’Neal Crooksville Sr
Gracie Frame Crooksville Jr
Sierra Benney Lynchburg-Clay Sr
Taylor Cunningham Valley Jr
Lexi Whitt Valley Jr
Division IV
First Team
Player School Year
Cara Taylor Waterford Jr
Emily Estep Symmes Valley Sr
Megan Bazler Clay Sr
Claire Dettwiller Notre Dame Sr
Kaitlen Bush Belpre So
Brooke Kennedy Manchester Sr
Gwen Sparks Notre Dame Fr
Marisa Moore Peebles Jr
Riley Schweikert Waterford Sr
Olivia Smith Paint Valley Jr
Gwen Messer South Webster Sr
Hannah Hobbs Manchester Jr
Preslee Lutz Clay Jr
Jace Agriesti Miller Jr
Jessie Rutt South Gallia Jr
Ava Jenkins Green Sr
Kelsie Gothard Symmes Valley Sr
Kassidy Chaney Southern Fr
Player of the Year — Cara Taylor, Waterford
Coach of the Year — J.D. McKenzie, Waterford
Second Team
Player School Year
Alyssa Hutchinson Belpre Sr
Adelynn Stevens Trimble Jr
Emma Bailey South Webster Sr
Kyndell Lloyd Peebles Sr
Briana Orsborne Trimble Jr
Isabel Cassidy Notre Dame Sr
Lalla Hurlow South Gallia Jr
Bri Claxton South Webster Jr
Kasey Kimbler Green Jr
Mackenzie Whitley Glenwood Jr
Mia Caldwell Sciotoville East Jr
Mea Henderson Western Sr
Megan Nickel Eastern Pike Fr
Savannah Mart Symmes Valley Fr
Kat Cochran Clay Sr
Emilee Applegate Manchester So
Annie Dettwiller Notre Dame So
Josie Elliot Waterford Jr
Honorable Mention
Player School Year
Dekotah Lemon Belpre Sr
Taylor Parker Belpre Jr
Shaley Munion Clay Sr
Andee Lester Eastern Pike Sr
Hannah Felts Eastern Pike Fr
Skylar White Eastern Pike Sr
Jadelyn Lawson Glenwood Fr
Dylan O’Rourke Glenwood So
Cassie Williams Glenwood Fr
Emily Brady Green Fr
Kameron Sweeney Green Sr
Yasmin Lucas Manchester Sr
Bella Staffer Paint Valley So
Haylee Vaughn Paint Valley Sr
Emmi Nichols Peebles Jr
Darby Mills Peebles So
Peyton Johnson Sciotoville Jr
Gracie Smith Sciotoville Sr
Felicia Smith Sciotoville Jr
Skylar Zimmerman South Webster Fr
Lexi Smith Southern Fr
Kayla Evans Southern Jr
Desiree Simpson Symmes Valley Fr
Riley Campbell Trimble Jr
Alayna Jones Waterford Sr
Bailey Elliot Western Jr
Morgan Whitley Western Jr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.