Coach’s All Southeast District softball

Division I

First team

Player School Year

Meghan Spencer Logan So

Second team

Madison Visintainer Logan Sr

Honorable Mention

Abigail Smith Logan Jr

Meegan McWilliams Logan Jr

Player of the Year — Meghan Spencer, Logan

Coach of the Year — Jim Huntsberger, Logan

Division II

First Team

Player School Year

Taylor Pagen Sheridan Sr

Ashleigh James Athens So

Kayla Roberts Hillsboro So

Suzzy Wall Waverly Jr

Alexis Book Unioto Fr

Brianna Sexton Vinton County Jr

Briana Weller McClain Sr

Cheyanne Arnold Logan Elm Sr

Avery Mueller Sheridan Fr

Olivia Banks Athens So

Riley Bradley River Valley So

Olivia Congleton Warren Jr

Avery Miller Unioto Jr

Brittany Ogg Fairfield Union Sr

Mallory Parsons Hillsboro Sr

Chandler Hayes Circleville So

Makenna Knisley Washington CH Jr

Sidney Payton Miami Trace Jr

Player of the Year — Taylor Pagen, Sheridan

Coach of the Year — Troy Wolfe, Sheridan

Second Team

Player School Year

Taylor Evans Jackson Sr

Makayla Shendan Sheridan Sr

Aiyanna Hancock Warren Jr

Delana Wright Meigs Fr

Taylor Mathie Gallia Fr

Emma Fromm Chillicothe Jr

Lindsey VanHoose Logan Elm Fr

Grace Hash River Valley Jr

Maya Farley Marietta Jr

Kaitlyn McPeek Fairfield Jr

Josie Crabtree Greenfield Sr

Kenzie Dietrick Hillsboro Jr

Maddie Walker Sheridan Sr

Abbi Ervin Athens So

Brooke Sizemore River Valley Jr

Abbie Marshall Waverly Fr

Carly King Logan Elm Jr

Abby Faught Vinton County Sr

Honorable Mention

Player School Year

Bailee Young Gallia Academy Sr

Kerrigan Ward Vinton County Jr

Trista Stanley Marietta So

Neveah Smith Fairfield Jr

Maddie Baxter Jackson Sr

Callina Wiget Logan Elm Sr

Hannah Hull Unioto Fr

Abbi Hollanbaugh River Valley Fr

Delaney Thomas Miami Trace So

Kendra Hammonds Athens Fr

Kinsey Gilliand Hillsboro So

Lorelei King Miami Trace Jr

Delaney Eakins Miami Trace Sr

Jerrica Smith Meigs Sr

Kat Kanipes Circleville Sr

Katie Folkes Circleville So

Corynn Chrisman Washington Sr

Meredith Pabst Washington CH Jr

Brooklyn Foose Washington CH Sr

Leah Way Warren Sr

Karlee Lynch Warren So

Morgan Daniels Chillicothe Fr

Caroline Corcoran Chillicothe Fr

Julie Lemaster Chillicothe So

Jade Zickafoose Unioto Sr

Zoiee Smith Waverly Sr

Emma Bellaw Waverly Sr

Leah Alford Jackson Jr

Morgan Wolfe Fairfield Jr

Kyla Burchett Greenfield Sr

Camryn McCoy Greenfield Sr

Division III

First Team

Player School Year

Keegan Moore Ironton Jr

Macee Eaton Wheelersburg So

Sydney McDermott Portsmouth West So

Madison Perry Portsmouth Jr

McKenna Headley Crooksville Jr

Addi Dillow Dawson-Bryant Sr

Jenna Johnston Wellston Jr

Rylie Hughes Wheelersburg Sr

Lexie Lockwood Southeastern Jr

Kylee Kellough Huntington Sr

Erin Scurlock Alexander Sr

Andrea Blevins Minford Sr

Olivia Dumm Westfall So

Megan Maxon Reedsville Eastern Jr

Layla Hattan Fairfield Sr

Emilie Johnson Valley Fr

Kailey Adkins Oak Hill Sr

Boo Sturgill Wheelersburg Sr

Graycie Brammer Ironton Fr

Makenzie Hanshaw Rock Hill Sr

Player of the Year — Keegan Moore, Ironton

Coach of the Year — Teresa Ruby, Wheelersburg

Second Team

Player School Year

Makenna Kilgour Wellston Sr

Jaidyn Griffith Dawson-Bryant Sr

Faith Phillips Portsmouth Jr

Maddie Mullins Westfall Sr

Kylee Howard Rock Hill Sr

Logyn Chamberlin Crookesville Sr

Haleigh Snider Lynchburg-Clay Sr

Kate Rollins Portsmouth West Fr

Tessa Rockhold Reedsville Eastern Sr

Jadyn Mace Alexander Sr

Jayden Allen New Lexington So

Emily Bowen Fairland Sr

Alexia Throckmorton Northwest Sr

Jaclyn Burchett Northwest Sr

Caitlin Quickle Fairfield Fr

Erin Richendollar Southeastern So

Ryleigh Giffin Nelsonville-York Jr

Abbie Bickenheusser Westfall Jr

Allison Basye Huntington Jr

Brooke Casto Alexander Sr

Honorable Mention

Player Team Year

Andi Jo Howard Wheelersburg Fr

Abie Boland Portsmouth West Jr

Maelynn Howell Portsmouth West So

Aleigha Matney Rock Hill Jr

Laney Brown Piketon Fr

Taylor Williams Piketon Jr

Erika Bowman Chesapeake Sr

Megan Johnson Minford Sr

Soraya Taylor New Lexington So

Phoenix Williamson New Lexington So

Rylee Newlon New Lexington So

Lana Landefeld Westfall Fr

Olivia Dickerson Portsmouth Fr

Emily Cheatham Portsmouth Fr

Kaylee Salyer Fairland Fr

Katie Pruitt Fairland So

Libby Judge Fairland So

Kirsten Williams Ironton So

Kiandra Martin Ironton Sr

Haley Wiburn Huntington Sr

Harmony Henneberger Huntington Jr

Rylee Harmon Dawson-Bryant Jr

Kayleigh Murphy Dawson-Bryant Jr

Samantha Brown Federal Hocking Jr

Alexis Wilkes Federal Hocking Jr

Caitlin Campbell Fairfield Jr

Kaitlin Chambliss Fairfield Fr

Kylie Christa Nelsonville-York Sr

Abby Riffle Nelsonville-York So

Sylar Riffle Nelsonville-York Sr

Kodee Langdon South Point Jr

Megan Epperly South Point Sr

Maddy Evans South Point Fr

Kelsey Roberts Reedsville Eastern Sr

Ella Carleton Reedsville Eastern So

Tamron McCain Oak Hill Sr

Kameron Karr Wellston Jr

Neveha Ously Wellston Jr

Cidney Huff Southeastern Sr

Audrey Scott Southeastern Jr

Lacie O’Neal Crooksville Sr

Gracie Frame Crooksville Jr

Sierra Benney Lynchburg-Clay Sr

Taylor Cunningham Valley Jr

Lexi Whitt Valley Jr

Division IV

First Team

Player School Year

Cara Taylor Waterford Jr

Emily Estep Symmes Valley Sr

Megan Bazler Clay Sr

Claire Dettwiller Notre Dame Sr

Kaitlen Bush Belpre So

Brooke Kennedy Manchester Sr

Gwen Sparks Notre Dame Fr

Marisa Moore Peebles Jr

Riley Schweikert Waterford Sr

Olivia Smith Paint Valley Jr

Gwen Messer South Webster Sr

Hannah Hobbs Manchester Jr

Preslee Lutz Clay Jr

Jace Agriesti Miller Jr

Jessie Rutt South Gallia Jr

Ava Jenkins Green Sr

Kelsie Gothard Symmes Valley Sr

Kassidy Chaney Southern Fr

Player of the Year — Cara Taylor, Waterford

Coach of the Year — J.D. McKenzie, Waterford

Second Team

Player School Year

Alyssa Hutchinson Belpre Sr

Adelynn Stevens Trimble Jr

Emma Bailey South Webster Sr

Kyndell Lloyd Peebles Sr

Briana Orsborne Trimble Jr

Isabel Cassidy Notre Dame Sr

Lalla Hurlow South Gallia Jr

Bri Claxton South Webster Jr

Kasey Kimbler Green Jr

Mackenzie Whitley Glenwood Jr

Mia Caldwell Sciotoville East Jr

Mea Henderson Western Sr

Megan Nickel Eastern Pike Fr

Savannah Mart Symmes Valley Fr

Kat Cochran Clay Sr

Emilee Applegate Manchester So

Annie Dettwiller Notre Dame So

Josie Elliot Waterford Jr

Honorable Mention

Player School Year

Dekotah Lemon Belpre Sr

Taylor Parker Belpre Jr

Shaley Munion Clay Sr

Andee Lester Eastern Pike Sr

Hannah Felts Eastern Pike Fr

Skylar White Eastern Pike Sr

Jadelyn Lawson Glenwood Fr

Dylan O’Rourke Glenwood So

Cassie Williams Glenwood Fr

Emily Brady Green Fr

Kameron Sweeney Green Sr

Yasmin Lucas Manchester Sr

Bella Staffer Paint Valley So

Haylee Vaughn Paint Valley Sr

Emmi Nichols Peebles Jr

Darby Mills Peebles So

Peyton Johnson Sciotoville Jr

Gracie Smith Sciotoville Sr

Felicia Smith Sciotoville Jr

Skylar Zimmerman South Webster Fr

Lexi Smith Southern Fr

Kayla Evans Southern Jr

Desiree Simpson Symmes Valley Fr

Riley Campbell Trimble Jr

Alayna Jones Waterford Sr

Bailey Elliot Western Jr

Morgan Whitley Western Jr


