Girls’ basketball
Hocking Division
Player Team Yr
Abbey LaFatch Belpre Sr
Curstin Giffin Belpre Jr
Kyna Waderker Belpre Sr
Jamie Basham Eastern Sr
Emma Beha Federal Hocking Jr
Paige Tolson Federal Hocking Jr
Josie Crabtree Miller Jr
Ashley Spencer Miller Sr
Amaya Howell South Gallia Sr
Kayla Evans Southern So
Emily Young Trimble So
Laikyn Imler Trimble So
Briana Orsborne So
Jayne Six Trimble So
Emma Gibbs Wahama Jr
Hannah Rose Wahama Sr
Mackenzie Suprano Waterford So
Cara Taylor Waterford So
Riley Schweikert Waterford Jr
Player of the Year — Paige Tolson, Federal Hocking
Coach of the Year — Joe Richards, Trimble
Final standings
Trimble 14-2
Belpre 11-5
Waterford 11-5
Federal Hocking 10-6
Miller 9-7
Wahama 7-9
Eastern 7-9
South Gallia 2-14
Southern 1-15
Boys’ basketball
Hocking Division
Player Team Sr
Connor Baker Belpre Jr
Makiah Merritt Belpre Jr
Garrett Barringer Eastern Sr
Hunter Smith Federal Hocking Jr
Nathaniel Massie Federal Hocking Jr
Collin Jarvis Federal Hocking Jr
Bradley Russell Federal Hocking Sr
Colby Bartley Miller Sr
Kyle Northup South Gallia Sr
Jaxxin Mabe South Gallia Jr
Brayden Hammond South Gallia So
Arrow Drummer Southern Jr
Trey McNickle Southern Sr
Cole Steele Southern Sr
Blake Guffey Trimble So
Cameron Kittle Trimble Sr
Brayden Weber Trimble Sr
Abram Pauely Wahama Sr
Holden Dailey Waterford So
Players of the Year — Bradley Russell, Federal Hocking; Colby Bartley, Miller
Coach of the Year — Jonathan Thompson, Federal Hocking
Final standings
Federal Hocking 15-1
Trimble 14-2
Belpre 10-6
Southern 9-7
South Gallia 8-8
Eastern 8-8
Waterford 5-11
Miller 3-13
Wahama 0-16
