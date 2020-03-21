Girls’ basketball

Hocking Division

Player Team Yr

Abbey LaFatch Belpre Sr

Curstin Giffin Belpre Jr

Kyna Waderker Belpre Sr

Jamie Basham Eastern Sr

Emma Beha Federal Hocking Jr

Paige Tolson Federal Hocking Jr

Josie Crabtree Miller Jr

Ashley Spencer Miller Sr

Amaya Howell South Gallia Sr

Kayla Evans Southern So

Emily Young Trimble So

Laikyn Imler Trimble So

Briana Orsborne So

Jayne Six Trimble So

Emma Gibbs Wahama Jr

Hannah Rose Wahama Sr

Mackenzie Suprano Waterford So

Cara Taylor Waterford So

Riley Schweikert Waterford Jr

Player of the Year — Paige Tolson, Federal Hocking

Coach of the Year — Joe Richards, Trimble

Final standings

Trimble 14-2

Belpre 11-5

Waterford 11-5

Federal Hocking 10-6

Miller 9-7

Wahama 7-9

Eastern 7-9

South Gallia 2-14

Southern 1-15

Boys’ basketball

Hocking Division

Player Team Sr

Connor Baker Belpre Jr

Makiah Merritt Belpre Jr

Garrett Barringer Eastern Sr

Hunter Smith Federal Hocking Jr

Nathaniel Massie Federal Hocking Jr

Collin Jarvis Federal Hocking Jr

Bradley Russell Federal Hocking Sr

Colby Bartley Miller Sr

Kyle Northup South Gallia Sr

Jaxxin Mabe South Gallia Jr

Brayden Hammond South Gallia So

Arrow Drummer Southern Jr

Trey McNickle Southern Sr

Cole Steele Southern Sr

Blake Guffey Trimble So

Cameron Kittle Trimble Sr

Brayden Weber Trimble Sr

Abram Pauely Wahama Sr

Holden Dailey Waterford So

Players of the Year — Bradley Russell, Federal Hocking; Colby Bartley, Miller

Coach of the Year — Jonathan Thompson, Federal Hocking

Final standings

Federal Hocking 15-1

Trimble 14-2

Belpre 10-6

Southern 9-7

South Gallia 8-8

Eastern 8-8

Waterford 5-11

Miller 3-13

Wahama 0-16

