Tri-Valley Conference all-league

Girls’ Basketball

Ohio Division

Player Team Yr Pos

Marlee Grinstead Alexander Jr PG

Kesi Federspiel Athens Jr PG

Airah Lavy Nelsonville-York Fr G

Hannah Jacks River Valley Sr G

Lauren Cheatham Wellston Fr C

Morgan Bentley Vinton County Sr F

Mallory Hawley Meigs Jr F

Kara Meeks Alexander Jr Post

Jadyn Mace Alexander Sr SG

Ashleigh Cantrell Nelsonville-York Sr G/F

Lauren Twyman River Valley Jr G

Cameron Zinn Vinton County Jr F

Myriah Davis Vinton County Sr G

Tegan Bartoe Vinton County Jr G

Riley Lisle Meigs Soph F

Most Valuable Player — Morgan Bentley, Vinton County

Coach of the Year — Rod Bentley, Vinton County

Final league standings

Vinton County 12-0

Alexander 10 2

River Valley 6-6

Meigs 5-7

Nelsonville-York 5-7

Athens 3-9

Wellston 1-11

Boys Basketball

Ohio Division

Player Team Yr Pos

Kyler D’Augustino Alexander So G

Brayden Whiting Athens Sr SG

Coulter Cleland Meigs Jr G

Drew Carter Nelsonville-York Jr G

Lance Montgomery Vinton County Sr G

Jordan Lambert River Valley Sr F

Cyan Ervin Wellston So G

Cameron Houpt Alexander Sr F

Will Matters Athens Sr PG

Derrick Welsh Athens Jr C

Wyatt Hoover Meigs Sr F

Ethan Gail Nelsonville-York Sr G

Braylon Damron Vinton County Jr G

Eli Radabaugh Vinton County Jr G

Hunter Smith Wellston Sr C

Most Valuable Player — Brayden Whiting, Athens

Coach of the Year — Mickey Cozart, Athens

Final team standings

Athens 12-0

Vinton County 9-3

Meigs 7 5

Alexander 6-6

Wellston 4-8

River Valley 3-9

Nelsonville-York 1-11


