Tri-Valley Conference all-league
Girls’ Basketball
Ohio Division
Player Team Yr Pos
Marlee Grinstead Alexander Jr PG
Kesi Federspiel Athens Jr PG
Airah Lavy Nelsonville-York Fr G
Hannah Jacks River Valley Sr G
Lauren Cheatham Wellston Fr C
Morgan Bentley Vinton County Sr F
Mallory Hawley Meigs Jr F
Kara Meeks Alexander Jr Post
Jadyn Mace Alexander Sr SG
Ashleigh Cantrell Nelsonville-York Sr G/F
Lauren Twyman River Valley Jr G
Cameron Zinn Vinton County Jr F
Myriah Davis Vinton County Sr G
Tegan Bartoe Vinton County Jr G
Riley Lisle Meigs Soph F
Most Valuable Player — Morgan Bentley, Vinton County
Coach of the Year — Rod Bentley, Vinton County
Final league standings
Vinton County 12-0
Alexander 10 2
River Valley 6-6
Meigs 5-7
Nelsonville-York 5-7
Athens 3-9
Wellston 1-11
Boys Basketball
Ohio Division
Player Team Yr Pos
Kyler D’Augustino Alexander So G
Brayden Whiting Athens Sr SG
Coulter Cleland Meigs Jr G
Drew Carter Nelsonville-York Jr G
Lance Montgomery Vinton County Sr G
Jordan Lambert River Valley Sr F
Cyan Ervin Wellston So G
Cameron Houpt Alexander Sr F
Will Matters Athens Sr PG
Derrick Welsh Athens Jr C
Wyatt Hoover Meigs Sr F
Ethan Gail Nelsonville-York Sr G
Braylon Damron Vinton County Jr G
Eli Radabaugh Vinton County Jr G
Hunter Smith Wellston Sr C
Most Valuable Player — Brayden Whiting, Athens
Coach of the Year — Mickey Cozart, Athens
Final team standings
Athens 12-0
Vinton County 9-3
Meigs 7 5
Alexander 6-6
Wellston 4-8
River Valley 3-9
Nelsonville-York 1-11
