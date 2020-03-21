Girls’ basketball

Ohio Division

Player Team Yr

Kara Meeks Alexander So

Jadyn Mace Alexander Jr

Marlee Grinstead Alexander So

Laura Manderick Athens Sr

Mallory Hawley Meigs So

Grace Sinnott Nelsonville-York Sr

Haley Hurd Nelsonville-York Sr

Joscelyn Heller Nelsonville-York Sr

Mackenzie Hurd Nelsonville-York So

Hannah Jacks River Valley Jr

Cameron Zinn Vinton County So

Josie Ousley Vinton County Sr

Tegan Bartoe Vinton County So

Morgan Bentley Vinton County Jr

Alexis Bouska Wellston Sr

Most Valuable Player — Morgan Bentley, Vinton County

Coach of the Year — Bobby Cassady, Nelsonville-York

Final standings

Vinton County 11-1

Nelsonville-York 10-2

Alexander 9-3

River Valley 5-7

Meigs 4-8

Athens 3-9

Wellston 0-12

Boys basketball

Ohio Division

Player Team Yr

J.K. Kearns Alexander Sr

Kaleb Easley Alexander Sr

Caleb Terry Alexander Sr

Kyler D’Augustino Alexander Fr

Brayden Whiting Athens Jr

Brayden Markins Athens Sr

Coulter Cleland Meigs So

WestonBaer Meigs Sr

Ethan Gail Nelsonville-York Jr

Mikey Seel Nelsonville-York Sr

Brandon Call River Valley Sr

Jordan Lambert River Valley Jr

Lance Montgomery Vinton County Jr

Gavin Arbaugh Vinton County Sr

Hunter Smith Wellston Jr

Most Valuable Player — Weston Baer, Meigs

Coach of the Year — Jim Kearns, Alexander

Final standings

Alexander 10-2

Athens 10-2

Meigs 8-4

Wellston 3-9

Nelsonville-York 2-10

River Valley 1-11

Load comments