Girls’ basketball
Ohio Division
Player Team Yr
Kara Meeks Alexander So
Jadyn Mace Alexander Jr
Marlee Grinstead Alexander So
Laura Manderick Athens Sr
Mallory Hawley Meigs So
Grace Sinnott Nelsonville-York Sr
Haley Hurd Nelsonville-York Sr
Joscelyn Heller Nelsonville-York Sr
Mackenzie Hurd Nelsonville-York So
Hannah Jacks River Valley Jr
Cameron Zinn Vinton County So
Josie Ousley Vinton County Sr
Tegan Bartoe Vinton County So
Morgan Bentley Vinton County Jr
Alexis Bouska Wellston Sr
Most Valuable Player — Morgan Bentley, Vinton County
Coach of the Year — Bobby Cassady, Nelsonville-York
Final standings
Vinton County 11-1
Nelsonville-York 10-2
Alexander 9-3
River Valley 5-7
Meigs 4-8
Athens 3-9
Wellston 0-12
Boys basketball
Ohio Division
Player Team Yr
J.K. Kearns Alexander Sr
Kaleb Easley Alexander Sr
Caleb Terry Alexander Sr
Kyler D’Augustino Alexander Fr
Brayden Whiting Athens Jr
Brayden Markins Athens Sr
Coulter Cleland Meigs So
WestonBaer Meigs Sr
Ethan Gail Nelsonville-York Jr
Mikey Seel Nelsonville-York Sr
Brandon Call River Valley Sr
Jordan Lambert River Valley Jr
Lance Montgomery Vinton County Jr
Gavin Arbaugh Vinton County Sr
Hunter Smith Wellston Jr
Most Valuable Player — Weston Baer, Meigs
Coach of the Year — Jim Kearns, Alexander
Final standings
Alexander 10-2
Athens 10-2
Meigs 8-4
Wellston 3-9
Nelsonville-York 2-10
River Valley 1-11
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.