Baseball statistics aren’t what they used to be.
Growing up in the 1970’s, there were a few things that we could count on: there were no healthy breakfast cereals, there was nothing on television during the summer but reruns, and the backs of our trading cards included the only nine hitting, or pitching, categories that mattered.
Except now, we know better.
Every year, it seems, we are introduced to yet another number or formula that is supposed to revolutionize the way we look at individual players and at the game itself. We’re in the era of sabermetrics, and I often feel like I’m the fifth grade again, opening a pack of 1981 Topps, staring blankly at this percentage marked “SLG” and spending the next six hours trying to decipher what it meant and how to calculate it. Google searches were still two generations away, after all, and even then, I had no life.
I don’t want you to think I’m complaining. I’m not. I think it’s great that we now have statistics like WAR, OPS+, WHIP and BABIP. I may not be able to recite nor even to explain their formulas, but any technique that brings us closer to recognizing a player’s true value is a step forward, even if it begins to leave my generation behind.
It wasn’t that long ago that a pitcher like Jacob deGrom wouldn’t have won the 2018 National League Cy Young Award because of his pedestrian 10-9 win/loss record, but sabermetrics helped us look beyond that and to realize that the poor fellow received ridiculously little run support from his offense that season and that he was, indeed, the most dominant hurler in the circuit.
But I digress. I’m not here to try to sell you on the benefits of these new statistics. Quite the opposite, in fact. My purpose is to sing the praises of an old-school yardstick whose simple elegance has held up for nearly 120 years.
I’m talking about Earned Run Average.
With apologies to the initiated, E.R.A. is the number of runs a pitcher is responsible for surrendering for every nine innings pitched. That’s it.
There are a few nuances. If a pitcher leaves the game with runners on base, he is ultimately responsible if they score, and it’s his E.R.A. that will reflect it. But if a hitter gets on base via an error or passed ball, the pitcher’s E.R.A. is unaffected should that runner reach home.
That’s where things can get dicey. Let’s say, for example, that a leadoff hitter takes first base after the shortstop bobbles an easy grounder for an error. The pitcher shrugs it off and strikes out the next two, but an opponent sends the next pitch into the bleachers for a 2-run home run.
In this case, the pitcher isn’t responsible for either run, because technically, the inning should have been over. However, had the round-tripper happened with only one out, the pitcher would be liable for that run but not the second, because the runner on first wouldn’t have been there if his defense had done its job.
Boiled to its essence, baseball is a contest to see which team can score more runs than its opponent. It follows, then, that the most important — if not the only — measure of a pitcher’s worth is how many runs he surrenders. It’s certainly not his win/loss record, for as deGrom discovered, that can be wildly affected by assistance from his teammates. It’s not strikeouts, either, for even though it could be argued that a “K” is the most valuable type of out, as it eliminates both the possibility of a runner advancing or of a defensive gaffe, its overall effect on the scoring of runs is indirect, at best.
In fact, once we look at runs as the sport’s supremely valuable commodity, even sabermetric values like WHIP (Walks + Hits per Inning Pitched) and BABIP (Batting Average on Balls in Play) don’t hold up, either.
That’s not to say that these two formulas aren’t valuable. I use them all the time in my fantasy leagues. For one, they just sound cool in conversation. More importantly, they are useful indicators of when a pitcher might be the benefactor, or the victim, of luck. To mix metaphors, they often tell us when a “market correction” is coming.
WHIP measures the number of baserunners a pitcher allows. Thus, if he has an exceptionally low E.R.A. but a higher-than-average WHIP, you know that he’s been letting a lot of hitters get on base but few of them are managing to score.
Now, it’s possible that stranding runners might be one of that pitcher’s skills — maybe he forces a lot of ground balls that turn into double plays, or maybe he just knows when to buckle down and take his game to the next level when he needs to — but it’s also equally likely that he’s merely been lucky to escape those situations and that his E.R.A. will soon begin to climb back to normal.
Likewise, BABIP tracks the batting average of opposing hitters, minus things like home runs and strikeouts. It was created to measure the skill that certain hitters have of “hitting ‘em where they ain’t.” A residual impact has been to serve as another indicator of when a pitcher is particularly snakebit.
In theory, with starting pitchers facing at least nine different hitters every time they take the mound, these individual variations in their opponents’ BABIP will even out, and so every pitcher should end up with a score that’s roughly equivalent. To put it another way, while individual hitters might be gifted at hitting the ball to a spot, pitchers can’t force them to do the same.
League-wide BABIP hovers around .300; so again, if a pitcher has a decent E.R.A. yet is suffering through a BABIP in the .350 range, you know that his luck is likely to turn and that his E.R.A. may soon begin to plummet.
Notice the common thread? The value of both WHIP and BABIP are not, for the most part, intrinsic; instead, they’re more useful in alerting us to a future fluctuation in, you guessed it, E.R.A.
Other new age statistics aren’t even that subtle. Take DIP, or Defense Independent Pitching. This number measures what a pitcher’s effectiveness would be if he had an average defensive player behind him at every position. So, while he doesn’t get punished for an unusual amount of errors his team commits, he also doesn’t get full credit for when, say, his second baseman makes a spectacular diving catch or when his right fielder robs an opponent of a home run.
Similarly, Park-Adjusted Factors (PAF) attempt to normalize differences between baseball’s 30 ballparks. These are also known collectively as the Inverse Coors Effect, named after the stadium which sits a mile above sea level in Denver, where the ball travels farther than it would anywhere else. These statistics calculate how each pitcher would fare in an average-sized ballpark under equal altitude and weather conditions.
Arguably the most important PAF number is Adjusted Earned Run Average, or E.R.A.+. Not only does this number compensate for the different ballparks a pitcher has pitched in and the quality of the opponents he has faced, but it also reflects the changes in the game over the years.
In 1908, for example, the league wide E.R.A. in the National League was 2.35, the lowest of all-time. Since 1921 and the end of the dead ball era, that number has dropped below 3.29 only once, and that was in 1968, “The Year of the Pitcher”, when it temporarily fell to 2.99. Since then, it has never dropped below 3.45, and it’s climbed as high as 4.63 in 2000.
The fluctuations in the American League are similar, but I chose to look at the senior circuit because, until this season, it had been unaffected by the introduction of the designated hitter in 1973.
Examined in this way, a 3.00 E.R.A. could tell two vastly different stories, depending on the season. In the early years of the 20th century, it would have been considered below average; today, it’s quite impressive.
Adjusted E.R.A. accounts for this, so that Mariano Rivera’s lifetime E.R.A. of 2.21, which was less than half of the league average during his career (1995-2013) — 105% better, in fact — converts to an E.R.A.+ score of 205, the highest of any pitcher, ever.
Statistics matter to baseball fans, because the way the game is played at the professional level has changed relatively little over the years. So, as football has become pass-happy and basketball’s focus has shifted to the perimeter, a .400 batting average means the same today as it did in 1941. That sort of consistency brings comfort.
But baseball statistics have evolved in the meantime, far beyond what Henry Chadwick could have ever imagined when he created the first box score or coined the term “strikeout” around the turn of the 20th century. It’s difficult to believe that what was once able to fit onto an 8.5-inch square piece of cardboard often can’t be contained today on the width of a computer screen.
Ironically, it’s another brainchild of Chadwick — the batting average calculation — that has taken the hardest one on the chin from 21st century sabermetrics. As more general managers subscribe to the Moneyball theory that “a walk is as good as a base hit”, on-base percentage (OBP) has replaced its more traditional counterpart. At the same time, an entire generation of players has grown up embracing the high risk/high reward element of swinging for the fences, hence the importance of slugging percentage (SLG). Add both numbers together into OPS and, well, one can see where the art of poking the ball to the opposite field for a single has become passé.
Yet, through it all, Earned Run Average has endured.
We can tweak it to make it more accurate. We can tinker with it to eliminate its mitigating factors. We can argue over whether a pitcher’s own fielding errors should start counting against it — for years, I’ve been on board with this one — but we can never truly replace it.
It is simple, and it is brilliant. It’s based on the premise that the pitcher’s only job is to keep runs from scoring, and since that premise is correct, it becomes the single most accurate measure of an individual athlete’s overall effectiveness in all of sports. It should also serve as a reminder to us that often the best way to solve a problem or an equation is not to overthink it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.