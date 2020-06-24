The annual Spartan Golf Scramble will be held, Saturday, July 18, at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. The scramble will start at 8 a.m. The cost is $65 per player. All players must be at least 21 years old to enter. Hole sponsorships are available at $100 per hole. If interested in playing or hole sponsorship, please contact Alexander basketball coach Jeff Skinner at 740-591-6248.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.