The annual Spartan Golf Scramble will be held, Saturday, July 18, at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. The scramble will start at 8 a.m. The cost is $65 per player. All players must be at least 21 years old to enter. Hole sponsorships are available at $100 per hole. If interested in playing or hole sponsorship, please contact Alexander basketball coach Jeff Skinner at 740-591-6248.

Load comments