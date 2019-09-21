LOGAN — A Logan football team not known for making big, down-the-field plays made two of them right off the bat Friday night.
Problem was, however, only one counted and wound up leading to points, and that proved to be oh-so-costly for a Chieftain team desperate for a victory.
The Chiefs easily could have led visiting Sheridan 14-0 at halftime and then maybe could have withstood the Generals scoring twice in just over two minutes at the outset of the second half… but they couldn’t, and Sheridan escaped Logan Chieftain Stadium with a 14-7 victory.
You’re not going to win many football games by scoring just seven points, which the Chiefs (0-4) did for a fourth-straight week. But yet, with a break or two, they could have at least stolen both home games they played in that stretch and had a level 2-2 record.
But it just wasn’t meant to be.
A few mistakes — one that negated a 40-yard run that would have put them inside the Sheridan 10-yard line; another when they accidentally downed a kickoff inside their own 15, and a third when they fumbled the ball away inside their own 10 — helped lead to the Chiefs extending their school-record losing streak to 11 games.
As coach Mike Eddy has said in the past, learning how to win games is a process that could take the Chiefs two or three seasons and not just a few games.
“Again, it’s that learning curve,” Logan’s first-year coach said afterward. “It’s not an effort thing at all. These kids are playing as hard as they can possibly play and they’re putting everything they have into this… but we’re still making mistakes. And as long as we’re still making mental mistakes, we’re not going to beat good football teams. And that’s just kind of where we are right now. We’re kind of beating ourselves in these close games.
“I’m proud of what they’re doing,” he continued. “It falls on us coaches to continue to keep them focused, keep them energized, and to continue to coach them as hard as we can to minimize those mistakes. You’re never going to take (mistakes) away, but you have to minimize them. We’ve seen progress — we keep saying that, and we are — but we’re just not there yet.”
They appeared to take a huge step in that direction on their very first play from scrimmage.
Quarterback Braeden Spatar heaved a deep ball for fellow senior Garrett Mace, who got wide-open behind the Sheridan secondary, hauled it in and went 59 yards — Logan’s longest play from scrimmage of the season — to the Sheridan 10-yard line.
Five penalty yards were tacked on at the end of the play when the Generals were called for a facemask penalty and Logan picked up two more when the Sheridan defense jumped offside.
Caden McCarty then went around right end for the final three yards and a 7-0 lead once Ian Frasure — kicking in place of the injured Israel Bookman — booted the extra point just 31 seconds into the game.
It all looked so easy.
Then, when the Logan defense forced a three-and-out punt, Spatar, Mace, McCarty and Colten Castle moved the Chiefs from their own 15 to the Sheridan 45.
Spatar then broke loose on a keeper and wasn’t brought down until he got inside the Sheridan 10. But the play was called back on a Logan penalty — a harbinger of things to come — and instead of first-and-goal, Logan would eventually be forced to punt the ball away.
Late in the half, the Chiefs forced the Generals back to their own 1-yard line where, on third and 26, quarterback Nathan Johnson went down the middle to Logan Ranft, who split the defense and made a terrific, leaping, two-handed grab that he turned into a 31-yard gain.
It was a huge play because the Generals had their backs to the wall. An incomplete pass would have meant having to punt out of the end zone and great field position for the Logan offense, but Ranft’s reception meant it didn’t come to pass.
The Chieftain defense bent a little but didn’t break, stopping two drives on their side of midfield on a punt and a Castle interception, and went into the locker room at halftime clinging to that 7-0 lead.
But a bad break and a couple Logan mistakes into the second half, the Chiefs found themselves on the short end of a 14-7 deficit.
McCarty, kicking off in place of Bookman, drilled a line drive that would have went down to around the Sheridan 30, but sophomore Corey Amspaugh, a backup quarterback, caught the line drive at midfield and returned it to the Logan 42.
Junior running back Jordan Barnett then broke a 37-yard run around right end to the Logan 5-yard lin. Then, after losing five yards on a couple plays, Johnson connected with a slanting Luken Hill on a 10-yard scoring pass with 10:25 left in the third period to deadlock the game at 7-7 after Ranft kicked the extra point.
A Logan return man accidentally went to his knee while fielding the ensuing kickoff and the Chiefs found themselves starting on their own 13. Two plays later, Logan fumbled and Sheridan’s Shay Taylor recovered at the Logan 9.
It looked like the Chieftains might be out of danger of giving up a TD when Johnson threw an incomplete pass, the Generals lost two yards on a running play, and then were called for a 5-yard false start penalty back to the LHS 16.
But Johnson, a junior, scrambled to his left and found Taylor with a pass along the near sideline at around the Logan 5. Taylor then made a quick turn and dove, ball outstretched, inside the pylon for a touchdown and a 14-7 Sheridan edge with 8:20 left in the third period.
The Chiefs threatened on their ensuing series, driving from their own 30 to the Sheridan 8-yard line, converting a pair of third downs (on a Spatar run and a Spatar-to-Castle pass) and getting a 13-yard run by Spatar and a 23-yard jaunt by McCarty to get deep into the Sheridan red zone.
But the Generals held and the Chiefs relinquished the ball on fourth-and-goal at the SHS 10.
The Chieftain defense held the Generals twice on downs deep in Logan’s half of the field in the fourth period. Henry Pierce ended one series with a sack at the Logan 11 and Castle deflected a Johnson aerial in the end zone to end another Sheridan drive at the 14.
But Barnett picked off a Spatar pass with 1:35 left in the game and the Generals ran out the clock.
“Sheridan had the ball in the red zone and/or on our half of the field several times tonight and the defense just kept playing and getting the ball back and giving us opportunities to go down and win the football game,” Eddy said, “but unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize.”
The Chieftains are 0-2 at home — they lost to Teays Valley 10-7 in week two — and yet were the statistically-dominant team in both games.
Last night, they outgained the Generals 298-263 in total offense, possessed the ball for more than 26 minutes, and had more first downs, rushing yards and passing yards than did the Perry Countians.
Spatar was a solid 11-of-15 passing for 139 yards, with Mace catching seven passes and Castle four, and Spatar and McCarty combined to gain 151 yards on the ground.
“I thought we saw some growth out of our offense tonight,” Eddy said, but “once again, four weeks in a row, (just) seven points. I think we saw some things out of the offense tonight that we hadn’t seen the first three weeks and that’s a little bit of (making) a big play and an improved passing game. It’s still not like we’re a down-the-field passing team. We have to manage the offense, the down and distance.
“We knew coming in it was going to be hard to run the ball on Sheridan. They’ve got a great run defense and we knew that would be tough,” he continued, “so I thought we did a good job calling the game and throwing the ball when we wanted to and not just being forced into it.”
But it was the mistakes and not being able to overcome them that was the tough part.
“Even just surveying the game now without watching film, it’s one of two situations of either being out of position or being late to your spot that allows that big play to happen and/or take a play away from ourselves,” Eddy said. “It’s that simple. This isn’t some math equation we’re trying to do here. This is a football game. You have to be better-prepared, you have to give great effort, you have to be tougher than your opponent, and you have to make less mistakes. Tonight we made more mistakes. That’s why you don’t win close games.”
The Chiefs may be 0-4, but it’s certainly a competitive 0-4. While they aren’t that far away from breaking through — this is a team that most assuredly won’t have a 0 in the “W” column by the time the season ends — their margin for error is razor-thin.
“It was a tough night,” Eddy admitted. “I know how long these guys have been waiting to get that win and how long they’ve been waiting to hear that (victory) bell ring.
“These kids are not losers,” he added. “You can tell who losers are when you watch them play… and that’s not these kids. These kids are winners and they play like winners. Now we have to prepare like winners throughout the course of the week so that mentally we’re not putting ourselves in negative situations.”
This will be a short preparation week for the Chiefs, who travel to Ross County Thursday evening to take on former Southeastern Ohio Athletic League rival Chillicothe (1-3) in a “Thursday Night Lights” game to be televised live over WWHO Channel 53 out of Columbus.
Sheridan 14, Logan 7
Sheridan;0;0;14;0;14
Logan;7;0;0;0;7
Scoring summary
L: Caden McCarty 3 run (Ian Frasure kick), 11:29, 1Q
S: Luken Hill 10 pass from Nathan Johnson (Logan Ranft kick), 10:25, 3Q
S: Shay Taylor 16 pass from Johnson (Ranft kick), 8:20, 3Q
Team Statistics;S;L
First Downs;12;16
Offensive Plays;49;58
Rushes-Yards;34-133;43-159
Passing Yards;130;139
Total Yards;263;298
Passes;8-15-1;11-15-1
Punts-Avg.;2-35.0;2-29.0
Fumbles-Lost;3-0;2-2
Penalties-Yards;5-22;5-41
Possession;21:55;26:05
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Sheridan: Jason Munyan 5-49, Jordan Barnett 6-48, Nathan Johnson 15-35, Will Hamilton 6-12, team 2-(11). Logan: Braeden Spatar 23-84, Caden McCarty 16-67 1 TD, Brandon Heft 1-9, Traten Poling 3-(-1).
Passing — Sheridan: Nathan Johnson 8-15-1—130 2 TD. Logan: Braeden Spatar 11-15-1—139.
Receiving — Sheridan: Luken Hill 2-51 1 TD, Shay Taylor 2-23 1 TD, Logan Ranft 1-31, Jordan Barnett 1-11, Alec Ogle 1-9, Owen Gordon 1-5. Logan: Garrett Mace 7-99, Colten Castle 4-40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.