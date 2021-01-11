The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (16);10-2;186
2, Hilliard Bradley (1);7-0;154
3, Can. McKinley (1);6-2;115
4, Gahanna Lincoln;7-0;114
5, Lakewood St. Edward;5-0;91
6, Huber Hts. Wayne;6-1;84
7, Cin. Elder;7-0;67
8, Massillon Jackson;10-1;54
9, Westerville Cent.;6-0;24
10, Miamisburg;10-2;22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor 21. Centerville (1) 21. Lancaster 16. Lima Sr. 14. Sylvania Northview 14.
DIVISION II
1, Lima Shawnee (9);12-0;178
2, Akr. SVSM (7);8-1;155
3, Rossford;9-0;115
4, Hamilton Ross (1);10-1;110
5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);8-0;75
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);6-0;66
7, Warrensville Hts.;6-1;57
8, Shelby;9-1;36
(tie) Delaware Buckeye Valley;7-1;36
10, Vincent Warren;5-1;31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 23. Akr. Buchtel 22. Waverly 20. Byesville Meadowbrook 14. Cin. Woodward 14. Struthers 12.
DIVISION III
1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9);7-0;156
2, Worthington Christian (3);11-1;137
3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5);6-0;135
4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);10-1;130
5, Fredericktown;10-0;81
6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford;10-0;71
7, Sardinia Eastern;11-1;67
8, Cin. Country Day;10-0;58
9, Beverly Ft. Frye;7-1;38
10, Proctorville Fairland;7-3;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerburg 22. Frankfort Adena 18. Cin. Taft 15. Wheelersburg 15. Collins Western Reserve 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Metamora Evergreen 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Antwerp (12);9-0;178
2, Kalida (1);11-1;139
3, New Boston Glenwood (1);10-1;135
4, Botkins (2);11-0;121
5, Columbus Grove;5-1;71
6, Ottoville;9-1;70
7, Tol. Christian;7-1;67
8, Cin. College Prep;6-1;65
9, New Madison Tri-Village (1);12-0;39
10, Richmond Hts. (2);1-3;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 27. Van Wert Lincolnview 17. Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Norwalk St. Paul 12.
