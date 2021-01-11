The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (16);10-2;186

2, Hilliard Bradley (1);7-0;154

3, Can. McKinley (1);6-2;115

4, Gahanna Lincoln;7-0;114

5, Lakewood St. Edward;5-0;91

6, Huber Hts. Wayne;6-1;84

7, Cin. Elder;7-0;67

8, Massillon Jackson;10-1;54

9, Westerville Cent.;6-0;24

10, Miamisburg;10-2;22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor 21. Centerville (1) 21. Lancaster 16. Lima Sr. 14. Sylvania Northview 14. 

DIVISION II

1, Lima Shawnee (9);12-0;178

2, Akr. SVSM (7);8-1;155

3, Rossford;9-0;115

4, Hamilton Ross (1);10-1;110

5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);8-0;75

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);6-0;66

7, Warrensville Hts.;6-1;57

8, Shelby;9-1;36

(tie) Delaware Buckeye Valley;7-1;36

10, Vincent Warren;5-1;31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 23. Akr. Buchtel 22. Waverly 20. Byesville Meadowbrook 14. Cin. Woodward 14. Struthers 12. 

DIVISION III

1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9);7-0;156

2, Worthington Christian (3);11-1;137

3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5);6-0;135

4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);10-1;130

5, Fredericktown;10-0;81

6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford;10-0;71

7, Sardinia Eastern;11-1;67

8, Cin. Country Day;10-0;58

9, Beverly Ft. Frye;7-1;38

10, Proctorville Fairland;7-3;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerburg 22. Frankfort Adena 18. Cin. Taft 15. Wheelersburg 15. Collins Western Reserve 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Metamora Evergreen 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, Antwerp (12);9-0;178

2, Kalida (1);11-1;139

3, New Boston Glenwood (1);10-1;135

4, Botkins (2);11-0;121

5, Columbus Grove;5-1;71

6, Ottoville;9-1;70

7, Tol. Christian;7-1;67

8, Cin. College Prep;6-1;65

9, New Madison Tri-Village (1);12-0;39

10, Richmond Hts. (2);1-3;28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 27. Van Wert Lincolnview 17. Stewart Federal Hocking 13. Norwalk St. Paul 12. 


