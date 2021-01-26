The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Elder (13);14-1;188
2, Lakewood St. Edward (5);9-1;148
3, Cin. Moeller (1);9-3;142
4, Massillon Jackson;13-1;114
5, Hilliard Bradley;9-1;111
6, Huber Hts. Wayne;10-1;82
7, Gahanna Lincoln;9-1;67
8, Pickerington N.;7-2;49
9, Centerville (1);9-2;44
10, Mentor;6-0;39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Thomas Worthington (1) 38. Can. McKinley 34. Sylvania Northview 26. Lima Sr. 16. Cin. St. Xavier 12.
DIVISION II
1, Lima Shawnee (11);14-0;188
2, Akr. SVSM (7);10-2;186
3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2);13-0;121
4, Rossford;11-0;119
5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);11-0;114
6, Warrensville Hts.;11-1;110
7, Vincent Warren;10-1;63
8, Hamilton Ross;14-2;46
9, Akr. Buchtel;8-2;42
10, Struthers;13-0;29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 18. Batavia 18.Trotwood-Madison 17. Circleville Logan Elm 17. Waverly 14. Shelby 12.
DIVISION III
1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10);9-0;177
2, Worthington Christian (3);14-1;171
3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (4);7-0;141
4, Ottawa-Glandorf (2);11-1;122
5, Fredericktown;14-0;105
6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford;14-0;95
7, Sardinia Eastern;15-1;78
8, Beverly Ft. Frye;12-1;62
9, Jamestown Greeneview (1);12-2;38
(tie) Wheelersburg;14-0;38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 32. Richwood N. Union (1) 12, Cin. Taft 17.
DIVISION IV
1, New Boston Glenwood (9);13-1;164
2, Columbus Grove (2);9-1;156
3, Antwerp;11-1;143
4, Ottoville;13-2;124
5, New Madison Tri-Village (4);16-0;119
6, Cin. College Prep;7-1;60
7, Tol. Christian;10-2;58
8, Richmond Hts. (3);4-4;54
(tie) Botkins (2);13-2;54
10, McDonald;12-0;41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville (1) 34. Glouster Trimble 31. Stewart Federal Hocking 18. Malvern 18. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 16. Van Wert Lincolnview 13. Kalida 12.
