The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Elder (13);14-1;188

2, Lakewood St. Edward (5);9-1;148

3, Cin. Moeller (1);9-3;142

4, Massillon Jackson;13-1;114

5, Hilliard Bradley;9-1;111

6, Huber Hts. Wayne;10-1;82

7, Gahanna Lincoln;9-1;67

8, Pickerington N.;7-2;49

9, Centerville (1);9-2;44

10, Mentor;6-0;39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Thomas Worthington (1) 38. Can. McKinley 34. Sylvania Northview 26. Lima Sr. 16. Cin. St. Xavier 12. 

DIVISION II

1, Lima Shawnee (11);14-0;188

2, Akr. SVSM (7);10-2;186

3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2);13-0;121

4, Rossford;11-0;119

5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);11-0;114

6, Warrensville Hts.;11-1;110

7, Vincent Warren;10-1;63

8, Hamilton Ross;14-2;46

9, Akr. Buchtel;8-2;42

10, Struthers;13-0;29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 18. Batavia 18.Trotwood-Madison 17. Circleville Logan Elm 17. Waverly 14. Shelby 12. 

DIVISION III

1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10);9-0;177

2, Worthington Christian (3);14-1;171

3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (4);7-0;141

4, Ottawa-Glandorf (2);11-1;122

5, Fredericktown;14-0;105

6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford;14-0;95

7, Sardinia Eastern;15-1;78

8, Beverly Ft. Frye;12-1;62

9, Jamestown Greeneview (1);12-2;38

(tie) Wheelersburg;14-0;38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 32. Richwood N. Union (1) 12, Cin. Taft 17. 

DIVISION IV

1, New Boston Glenwood (9);13-1;164

2, Columbus Grove (2);9-1;156

3, Antwerp;11-1;143

4, Ottoville;13-2;124

5, New Madison Tri-Village (4);16-0;119

6, Cin. College Prep;7-1;60

7, Tol. Christian;10-2;58

8, Richmond Hts. (3);4-4;54

(tie) Botkins (2);13-2;54

10, McDonald;12-0;41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville (1) 34. Glouster Trimble 31. Stewart Federal Hocking 18. Malvern 18. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 16. Van Wert Lincolnview 13. Kalida 12. 


