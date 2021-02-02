The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Lakewood St. Edward (10);11-1;156
2, Cin. Moeller (3);12-4;145
3, Massillon Jackson (1);15-1;121
4, Cin. Elder;14-2;108
5, Gahanna Lincoln;12-1;97
6, Mentor (3);8-0;88
7, Cin. St. Xavier (1);12-2;87
8, Hilliard Bradley;11-2;44
9, Huber Hts. Wayne;10-2;36
10, Centerville (1);9-4;33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 24. Thomas Worthington 18. Pickerington N. 18. Lima Sr. 13.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (13);12-2;170
2, Lima Shawnee (1);15-1;141
3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (3);13-0;136
4, Rossford (1);14-0;112
5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);13-0;104
6, Vincent Warren;11-1;80
7, Hamilton Ross;16-2;46
8, Akr. Buchtel;10-2;45
9, Struthers;14-0;43
10, Warrensville Hts.;12-2;32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 30. Trotwood-Madison 17. Thornville Sheridan 13. Circleville Logan Elm 12. Hillsboro 12.
DIVISION III
1, Worthington Christian (11);16-1;176
2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2);7-1;130
3, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (1);16-0;116
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3);9-0;116
5, Sardinia Eastern;16-1;79
6, Wheelersburg;15-0;73
7, Fredericktown;15-1;57
8, Beverly Ft. Frye;12-2;48
9, Ottawa-Glandorf;11-3;39
10, Jamestown Greeneview (1);13-3;32
(tie) Cin. Taft;9-3;32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Collins Western Reserve 20. Frankfort Adena 19. 15, Cin. Summit Country Day 18. Richwood N. Union (1) 18. Johnstown-Monroe 12.
DIVISION IV
1, New Boston Glenwood (7);15-1;138
2, Columbus Grove (4);12-1;137
3, Antwerp;14-1;136
4, New Madison Tri-Village (4);18-0;123
5, Ottoville;14-2;115
6, Cin. College Prep;8-1;67
7, McDonald;14-0;62
8, Richmond Hts. (2);7-4;47
9, Botkins (1);15-3;36
10, Tol. Christian;12-3;35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville (1) 33. Glouster Trimble 28. Malvern 15.
