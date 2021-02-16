The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Mentor (13);16-0;172
2, Cin. St. Xavier (3);15-2;151
3, Cin. Moeller (1);15-4;118
4, Centerville (2);18-3;112
5, Cin. Elder;16-3;107
6, Gahanna Lincoln;16-2;95
7, Westerville Cent.;16-2;78
8, Cle. St. Ignatius;14-4;31
9, Thomas Worthington;16-4;30
10, Lakewood St. Edward;12-4;24
†(tie), Can. McKinley 12-5 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 19. Massillon Jackson 18. Fairfield 13.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (16);16-2;180
2, Lima Shawnee (1);18-1;160
3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);17-0;130
4, Struthers;18-0;89
5, Rossford;19-1;81
6, Cin. Woodward;17-3;68
7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);17-1;67
8, Vincent Warren;15-2;65
9, Akr. Buchtel;14-3;48
10, Hamilton Ross;19-3;35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 20. Circleville Logan Elm 18. Cin. McNicholas 15. Waverly 12.
DIVISION III
1, Worthington Christian (15);20-1;180
2, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (2);20-0;146
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;15-0;122
4, Sardinia Eastern (1);19-1;113
5, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.;8-2;94
6, Fredericktown;19-1;88
7, Beverly Ft. Frye;16-2;74
8, Cin. Taft;11-4;41
9, Wheelersburg;19-1;39
10, Proctorville Fairland;14-4;21
(tie), Ottawa-Glandorf;16-4;21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 20. Frankfort Adena 16. Cin. Summit Country Day 13. Johnstown-Monroe 12.
DIVISION IV
1, New Madison Tri-Village (7);21-0;165
2, Antwerp (6);18-1;162
3, Ottoville (1);18-2;139
4, Columbus Grove;17-2;96
5, McDonald;19-1;79
6, New Boston Glenwood;17-2;75
7, Cin. College Prep (1);10-1;68
(tie), Cedarville (1);17-1;68
9, Botkins;19-3;66
10, Richmond Hts. (3);10-4;55
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 22. Glouster Trimble 20.
