The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (19);8-0;199
2. Westerville S. (1);10-0;151
3. Pickerington Cent.;9-1;137
4. Kettering Fairmont;11-1;119
5. Cin. Elder;11-2;87
6. Green;10-1;66
7. Upper Arlington;10-1;56
8. Gahanna Lincoln;9-2;52
9. Lakewood St. Edward;6-2;51
10. Fairfield;11-1;33
(tie) Sylvania Northview;9-1;33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lyndhurst Brush 24. Lima Sr. 17. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 15.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (16);6-2;191
2. Kettering Alter (1);10-2;174
3. Bloom-Carroll (2);11-1;138
4. Dresden Tri-Valley;8-1;122
5. Tol. Cent. Cath.;9-2;96
6. Waverly;7-3;61
(tie) Cin. Woodward;8-2;61
8. Day. Oakwood (1);9-2;45
9. Akr. Buchtel;7-4;36
10. Lexington;9-2;29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 25. Delaware Buckeye Valley 24. Tiffin Columbian 24. Day. Dunbar 12. Gates Mills Gilmour 12.
DIVISION III
1. Versailles (16);10-0;191
2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford;10-0;152
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (2);8-1;123
4. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1);7-2;108
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;6-2;108
6. S. Point;9-1;84
7. Cols. Africentric;7-2;80
8. Collins Western Reserve;11-0;47
9. Cin. Taft (1);5-2;39
10. W. Lafayette Ridgewood;9-2;36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Haviland Wayne Trace 23. Spring. Shawnee 21. Cin. Country Day 14. Cin. Summit Country Day 13. Cols. Ready 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (15);11-1;179
2. Antwerp (2);10-0;166
3. Glouster Trimble;10-0;138
4. Lucasville Valley (1);9-0;104
5. New Madison Tri-Village (1);8-2;84
(tie) Spring. Cath. Cent.;11-0;84
7. Cols. Grandview Hts.;9-2;76
8. Malvern;9-1;70
9. Tiffin Calvert;11-0;43
10. Richmond Hts. (1);6-4;42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Emmanuel Christian 29. Berlin Hiland 26. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 13.
