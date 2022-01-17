The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss records. and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (17);11-0;170
2. Pickerington Cent.;11-1;128
(tie) Westerville S.;12-0;128
4. Kettering Fairmont;13-1;116
5. Gahanna Lincoln;10-2;70
6. Cin. Elder;12-3;60
(tie) Fairfield;13-1;60
8. Lakewood St. Edward;8-2;52
9. Sylvania Northview;11-1;28
10. Upper Arlington;12-2;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 24. Lyndhurst Brush 16. Green 14.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (14);9-2;162
2. Kettering Alter (1);12-2;152
3. Bloom-Carroll (1);13-1;124
4. Tol. Cent. Cath.;11-2;91
5. Cin. Woodward;9-2;84
6. Waverly;9-3;65
7. Akr. Buchtel;10-4;58
8. Day. Oakwood (1);10-2;52
9. Dresden Tri-Valley;8-3;31
10. Huron;11-1;20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 18.Delaware Buckeye Valley 16. Lexington 13. Tiffin Columbian 12.
DIVISION III
1. Versailles (16);13-0;165
2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford;12-0;144
3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.;9-2;107
4. Collins Western Reserve;13-0;94
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;8-2;84
6. Cols. Africentric;9-3;72
7. Ottawa-Glandorf;9-2;70
8. Cin. Taft (1);6-3;44
9. Haviland Wayne Trace;11-1;29
10. Cols. Ready;9-2;17
(tie) S. Point;9-4;17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14. Richwood N. Union 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (15);13-1;166
2. Glouster Trimble (1);10-0;131
3. Antwerp;11-1;119
4. Spring. Cath. Cent.;14-0;103
5. New Madison Tri-Village;10-2;95
6. Tiffin Calvert;13-0;92
7. Lucasville Valley;11-1;60
8. Richmond Hts. (1);9-4;43
9. Malvern;10-2;19
10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley;11-0;14
Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Hiland 13. Cols. Grandview Hts. 12.
