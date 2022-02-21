The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (12);22-0;120
2. Gahanna Lincoln;20-2;93
3. Westerville S.;21-0;79
4. Sylvania Northview;21-1;76
5. Pickerington Cent.;18-2;70
6. Cin. Elder;19-3;57
7. Lyndhurst Brush;18-3;35
8. Lima Sr.;19-2;32
9. Kettering Fairmont;18-3;23
10. Green;20-2;20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (11);18-3;117
2. Kettering Alter;20-2;103
3. Cin. Woodward;19-3;90
4. Bloom-Carroll;20-2;73
5. Cols. Beechcroft;16-3;64
6. Day. Oakwood (1);19-3;54
7. Akr. Buchtel;16-5;50
8. Waverly;18-4;29
9. Tol. Cent. Cath.;17-5;26
10. Delaware Buckeye Valley;18-3;17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Heath 13.
DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (9);22-0;113
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2);20-2;95
3. Versailles (1);20-1;93
4. Cols. Africentric;17-5;67
(tie) Haviland Wayne Trace;20-2;67
6. Collins Western Reserve;20-1;64
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;16-3;40
8. Swanton;20-2;37
9. Cin. Taft;11-8;34
10. Cols. Ready;18-3;18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (2);20-2;97
1. Tiffin Calvert (7);22-0;97
3. Antwerp (1);21-1;93
4. Richmond Hts. (1);18-4;66
5. New Madison Tri-Village;19-3;61
6. Spring. Cath. Cent.;20-2;45
7. Glouster Trimble;19-1;44
8. New Bremen;17-4;26
(tie). Lucasville Valley;17-4;26
10. Castalia Margaretta;19-3;17
(tie) Berlin Hiland;17-4;17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dalton 16.
