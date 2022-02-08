The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (18);19-0;180
2. Pickerington Cent.;16-1;141
3. Westerville S.;17-0;125
4. Gahanna Lincoln;16-2;97
5. Lakewood St. Edward;14-2;88
6. Cin. Elder;17-3;74
7. Kettering Fairmont;17-2;64
8. Sylvania Northview;16-1;63
9. Lyndhurst Brush;14-2;36
10. Pickerington N.;15-2;26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 24. Green 19. Lima Sr. 16. Cin. Walnut Hills 12. Cin. Sycamore 12.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (15);12-3;169
2. Kettering Alter (2);16-2;146
3. Cols. Beechcroft (1);15-2;127
4. Cin. Woodward;14-3;110
5. Bloom-Carroll;16-2;108
6. Tol. Cent. Cath.;16-3;76
7. Akr. Buchtel;15-5;60
8. Waverly;15-4;42
9. Dresden Tri-Valley;13-4;38
10. Delaware Buckeye Valley;15-2;27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gates Mills Gilmour 24. Day. Oakwood 22. Huron 12.
DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (12);18-0;165
2. Versailles (2);17-1;138
3. Collins Western Reserve (1);16-0;130
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3);15-2;127
5. Haviland Wayne Trace;18-1;93
6. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;13-3;69
7. Cols. Africentric;15-5;66
8. Swanton;16-2;39
9. Cin. Taft;9-8;29
10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.;10-7;26
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Spring. 22. Cols. Ready 17. Proctorville Fairland 14. Minford 14. Campbell Memorial 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Antwerp (3);16-1;139
2. Tiffin Calvert (6);18-0;137
3. Botkins (4);18-2;128
4. Glouster Trimble (1);17-0;113
5. New Madison Tri-Village (2);15-1;99
6. Spring. Cath. Cent.;19-1;89
7. Richmond Hts. (2);14-4;74
8. Lucasville Valley;15-3;43
9. Berlin Hiland;13-3;37
10. New Bremen;14-4;29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cedarville 21. Maria Stein Marion Local 18.
