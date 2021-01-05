The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (8);5-1;112

2, Hilliard Bradley (3);5-0;89

3, Can. McKinley;4-2;78

4, Gahanna Lincoln (1);6-0;74

5, Huber Hts. Wayne;5-0;41

(tie) Massillon Jackson (1);9-0;41

7, Cle. St. Ignatius;5-0;39

8, Lakewood St. Edward;4-0;37

9, Cin. Elder;6-0;35

10, Lancaster (1);6-1;34

(tie) Miamisburg;8-1;34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville Cent. 33. Sylvania Northview 20. Findlay 18. Centerville (1) 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14. 

DIVISION II

1, Lima Shawnee (5);10-0;115

2, Akr. SVSM (8);6-1;108

3, Rossford;7-0;57

4, Hamilton Ross (1);7-0;56

5, Delaware Buckeye Valley;6-0;55

(tie) Plain City Jonathan Alder;4-0;55

7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);5-0;40

8, Vincent Warren;5-1;33

8, Warrensville Hts.;4-1;33

10, Waverly;4-0;28

(tie) Byesville Meadowbrook;6-1;28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Buchtel 27. Jackson 25. Batavia 24. Heath 22. Shelby 17. Wauseon 14. 

DIVISION III

1, Worthington Christian (12);8-0;147

2, Canal Win. Harvest Prep (2);6-0;102

3, Ottawa-Glandorf;8-1;82

4, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1);5-0;59

5, Metamora Evergreen;9-1;47

6, Fredericktown;8-0;46

7, N. Robinson Col. Crawford;8-0;42

8, Sardinia Eastern;7-0;37

9, Cin. Country Day;7-0;36

10, Beverly Ft. Frye;7-1;28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wheelersburg 26. Johnstown-Monroe 24. McConnelsville Morgan 22. Proctorville Fairland 20. Cin. N. College Hill 20. Collins Western Reserve 17. Cols. Ready 16. Casstown Miami E. 15. 

DIVISION IV

1, Antwerp (4);8-0;106

2, Kalida (3);9-1;79

3, New Boston Glenwood (1);8-1;78

4, Botkins (2);8-0;54

5, Columbus Grove (1);5-1;51

6, Cin. College Prep;5-0;49

7, Tol. Christian;5-1;46

8, Ottoville;7-1;44

9, Glouster Trimble;5-1;43

10, Richmond Hts. (2);1-3;40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Old Fort 33. Leipsic 33. Cardington-Lincoln 32. Norwalk St. Paul (1) 30. Cedarville (1) 28. Tiffin Calvert 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 16. Minster 12. 


