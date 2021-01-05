The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (8);5-1;112
2, Hilliard Bradley (3);5-0;89
3, Can. McKinley;4-2;78
4, Gahanna Lincoln (1);6-0;74
5, Huber Hts. Wayne;5-0;41
(tie) Massillon Jackson (1);9-0;41
7, Cle. St. Ignatius;5-0;39
8, Lakewood St. Edward;4-0;37
9, Cin. Elder;6-0;35
10, Lancaster (1);6-1;34
(tie) Miamisburg;8-1;34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville Cent. 33. Sylvania Northview 20. Findlay 18. Centerville (1) 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14.
DIVISION II
1, Lima Shawnee (5);10-0;115
2, Akr. SVSM (8);6-1;108
3, Rossford;7-0;57
4, Hamilton Ross (1);7-0;56
5, Delaware Buckeye Valley;6-0;55
(tie) Plain City Jonathan Alder;4-0;55
7, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);5-0;40
8, Vincent Warren;5-1;33
8, Warrensville Hts.;4-1;33
10, Waverly;4-0;28
(tie) Byesville Meadowbrook;6-1;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Buchtel 27. Jackson 25. Batavia 24. Heath 22. Shelby 17. Wauseon 14.
DIVISION III
1, Worthington Christian (12);8-0;147
2, Canal Win. Harvest Prep (2);6-0;102
3, Ottawa-Glandorf;8-1;82
4, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1);5-0;59
5, Metamora Evergreen;9-1;47
6, Fredericktown;8-0;46
7, N. Robinson Col. Crawford;8-0;42
8, Sardinia Eastern;7-0;37
9, Cin. Country Day;7-0;36
10, Beverly Ft. Frye;7-1;28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wheelersburg 26. Johnstown-Monroe 24. McConnelsville Morgan 22. Proctorville Fairland 20. Cin. N. College Hill 20. Collins Western Reserve 17. Cols. Ready 16. Casstown Miami E. 15.
DIVISION IV
1, Antwerp (4);8-0;106
2, Kalida (3);9-1;79
3, New Boston Glenwood (1);8-1;78
4, Botkins (2);8-0;54
5, Columbus Grove (1);5-1;51
6, Cin. College Prep;5-0;49
7, Tol. Christian;5-1;46
8, Ottoville;7-1;44
9, Glouster Trimble;5-1;43
10, Richmond Hts. (2);1-3;40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Old Fort 33. Leipsic 33. Cardington-Lincoln 32. Norwalk St. Paul (1) 30. Cedarville (1) 28. Tiffin Calvert 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 16. Minster 12.
