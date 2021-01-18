The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Boys' Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Hilliard Bradley (7);7-0;167
2, Cin. Elder (3);12-1;156
3, Lakewood St. Edward (6);6-0;148
4, Gahanna Lincoln;7-0;131
5, Cin. Moeller (3);10-3;122
6, Massillon Jackson;11-1;74
7, Huber Hts. Wayne;9-1;69
8, Westerville Cent.;8-0;58
9, Can. McKinley;8-3;40
10, Sylvania Northview;7-0;22
(tie) Cin. St. Xavier;8-1;22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 19. Mentor 17. Centerville (1) 15. Miamisburg 12.
DIVISION II
1, Lima Shawnee (10);13-0;183
2, Akr. SVSM (7);10-1;175
3, Rossford;10-0;118
4, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);10-0;104
5, Hamilton Ross (1);12-1;98
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);9-0;75
7, Warrensville Hts.;8-1;60
8, Shelby;10-1;51
9, Akr. Buchtel;6-1;50
10, Vincent Warren;7-1;37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 28. Cin. Woodward 27. Circleville Logan Elm 17.
DIVISION III
1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10);8-0;165
2, Worthington Christian (3);12-1;153
3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5);7-0;149
4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);10-1;126
5, Fredericktown;12-0;99
6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford;13-0;95
7, Sardinia Eastern;14-1;69
8, Beverly Ft. Frye;9-1;58
9, Proctorville Fairland;9-3;40
10, Wheelersburg;11-0;22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 21. Cin. Taft 16. Cin. Country Day 12.
DIVISION IV
1, New Boston Glenwood (9);13-1;164
2, Columbus Grove (1);7-1;131
3, Antwerp (3);10-1;128
4, Ottoville;11-2;122
5, New Madison Tri-Village (5);13-0;112
6, Cin. College Prep;7-1;75
7, Kalida;11-2;70
8, Botkins;12-1;69
9, Richmond Hts. (2);2-3;51
10, Tol. Christian;8-2;49
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 18. Norwalk St. Paul 17. Cedarville 15. Van Wert Lincolnview 13. Stewart Federal Hocking 12.
