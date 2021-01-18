The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Boys' Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Hilliard Bradley (7);7-0;167

2, Cin. Elder (3);12-1;156

3, Lakewood St. Edward (6);6-0;148

4, Gahanna Lincoln;7-0;131

5, Cin. Moeller (3);10-3;122

6, Massillon Jackson;11-1;74

7, Huber Hts. Wayne;9-1;69

8, Westerville Cent.;8-0;58

9, Can. McKinley;8-3;40

10, Sylvania Northview;7-0;22

(tie) Cin. St. Xavier;8-1;22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 19. Mentor 17. Centerville (1) 15. Miamisburg 12. 

DIVISION II

1, Lima Shawnee (10);13-0;183

2, Akr. SVSM (7);10-1;175

3, Rossford;10-0;118

4, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1);10-0;104

5, Hamilton Ross (1);12-1;98

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);9-0;75

7, Warrensville Hts.;8-1;60

8, Shelby;10-1;51

9, Akr. Buchtel;6-1;50

10, Vincent Warren;7-1;37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 28. Cin. Woodward 27. Circleville Logan Elm 17. 

DIVISION III

1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10);8-0;165

2, Worthington Christian (3);12-1;153

3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5);7-0;149

4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1);10-1;126

5, Fredericktown;12-0;99

6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford;13-0;95

7, Sardinia Eastern;14-1;69

8, Beverly Ft. Frye;9-1;58

9, Proctorville Fairland;9-3;40

10, Wheelersburg;11-0;22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 21. Cin. Taft 16. Cin. Country Day 12. 

DIVISION IV

1, New Boston Glenwood (9);13-1;164

2, Columbus Grove (1);7-1;131

3, Antwerp (3);10-1;128

4, Ottoville;11-2;122

5, New Madison Tri-Village (5);13-0;112

6, Cin. College Prep;7-1;75

7, Kalida;11-2;70

8, Botkins;12-1;69

9, Richmond Hts. (2);2-3;51

10, Tol. Christian;8-2;49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 18. Norwalk St. Paul 17. Cedarville 15. Van Wert Lincolnview 13. Stewart Federal Hocking 12. 


