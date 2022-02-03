The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (19);17-0;190
2. Pickerington Cent.;15-1;159
3. Westerville S.;16-0;133
4. Kettering Fairmont;17-1;119
5. Gahanna Lincoln;15-2;96
6. Lakewood St. Edward;13-2;75
7. Cin. Elder;15-3;66
8. Sylvania Northview;15-1;61
9. Lyndhurst Brush;12-2;31
10. Pickerington N.;14-2;22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21. Fairfield 18. Lima Sr. 17.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (9);11-3;177
(tie) Kettering Alter (9);14-2;177
3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1);15-2;147
4. Bloom-Carroll;16-2;101
5. Cin. Woodward;12-3;94
6. Cols. Beechcroft;14-2;81
7. Dresden Tri-Valley;12-3;61
8. Waverly;14-3;58
9. Akr. Buchtel;13-5;31
10.Cleves Taylor;15-2;29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 17. Gates Mills Gilmour 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12.
DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (11);16-0;164
2. Versailles (2);16-1;149
3. Collins Western Reserve (3);16-0;144
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2);13-2;117
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep;12-2;101
6. Haviland Wayne Trace;16-1;98
7. Cin. Taft (1);9-5;56
8. Cols. Africentric;13-5;51
9. Swanton;15-2;29
10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.;8-7;20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. New Middletown Spring. 14. Minford 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (15);17-1;178
2. Antwerp;14-1;145
3. Tiffin Calvert (2);17-0;134
4. Glouster Trimble (1);14-0;128
5. New Madison Tri-Village;14-1;101
6. Spring. Cath. Cent.;18-1;98
7. Richmond Hts. (1);13-4;62
8. Lucasville Valley;14-3;34
9. New Bremen;14-3;32
10. Berlin Hiland;13-3;25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 16. Cedarville 14. Cin. College Prep 13. Hannibal River 12.
