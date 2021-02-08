The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (17);15-3;209
2, Mentor (4);12-0;173
3, Cin. St. Xavier;14-2;118
4, Cin. Elder;15-3;100
5, Lakewood St. Edward;11-2;97
6, Can. McKinley;12-4;80
7, Hilliard Bradley;13-2;76
7, Gahanna Lincoln;13-2;76
9, Centerville (1);14-3;69
10, Massillon Jackson;15-2;50
(tie) Westerville Cent.;12-2;50
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 22. Cle. St. Ignatius 20. Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Thomas Worthington 17.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (15);14-2;203
2, Lima Shawnee (2);17-1;164
3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (3);17-0;145
4, Rossford (1);17-0;121
5, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1);16-0;120
6, Akr. Buchtel;11-2;76
7, Struthers;16-0;69
8, Vincent Warren;13-2;52
9, Cin. Woodward;15-3;37
10, Hamilton Ross;17-3;36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. McNicholas 35.Warrensville Hts. 24. Cin. Indian Hill 22. Circleville Logan Elm 17. Trotwood-Madison 13. Waverly 13.
DIVISION III
1, Worthington Christian (13);17-1;205
2, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (3);8-1;156
3, N. Robinson Col. Crawford (1);18-0;136
4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2);12-0;132
5, Sardinia Eastern (1);18-1;114
6, Fredericktown;16-1;76
7, Beverly Ft. Frye;14-2;69
8, Ottawa-Glandorf;15-3;59
9, Cin. Taft;9-3;53
10, Wheelersburg;16-1;41
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Proctorville Fairland 27. 11, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 27. 13, Collins Western Reserve 19. 14, Richwood N. Union (1) 18. 15, Spring. Shawnee 14. 16, Cin. Summit Country Day 13.
DIVISION IV
1, Antwerp;15-1;166
2, New Madison Tri-Village (4);20-0;158
3, New Boston Glenwood (10);17-1;155
4, Ottoville (1);16-2;142
5, McDonald (1);16-0;106
6, Columbus Grove (1);14-2;91
7, Cin. College Prep;9-1;85
8, Botkins (1);17-3;72
9, Richmond Hts. (3);9-4;63
10, Cedarville (1);15-1;44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 35. Malvern 25. Glouster Trimble 17. Minster 13.
