The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (17) 14-0 170
2. Pickerington Cent. 13-1 140
3. Westerville S. 14-0 120
4. Kettering Fairmont 15-1 111
5. Gahanna Lincoln 14-2 96
6. Lakewood St. Edward 11-2 54
7. Cin. Elder 14-3 52
8. Fairfield 14-2 45
9. Sylvania Northview 13-1 43
10. Lyndhurst Brush 11-2 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Moeller 18. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 16. Lima Sr. 12.
DIVISION II
1. Kettering Alter (6) 14-2 159
2. Akr. SVSM (11) 14-2 157
3. Tol. Cent. Cath. 13-2 127
4. Bloom-Carroll 14-2 75
5. Cin. Woodward 10-3 72
6. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-3 53
7. Waverly 12-3 51
8. Cols. Beechcroft 11-2 36
9. Akr. Buchtel 11-5 32
10. N. Bend Taylor 13-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 23. Huron 22. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Delaware Buckeye Valley 18. Heath 16. Day. Dunbar 14.
DIVISION III
1. Versailles (15) 15-0 162
2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 14-0 125
3. Collins Western Reserve 15-0 106
4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 10-2 78
5. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 11-2 77
6. Haviland Wayne Trace 13-1 76
7. Cols. Africentric (1) 11-4 67
8. Cin. Taft 8-5 54
9. Swanton 14-1 45
10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 9-4 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee 21. Cols. Ready 16. Richwood N. Union 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (13) 15-1 149
2. Antwerp 12-1 112
3. Glouster Trimble (1) 11-0 108
4. Tiffin Calvert 15-0 100
5. New Madison Tri-Village 10-1 87
6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 16-1 76
7. Richmond Hts. (1) 11-4 60
8. Berlin Hiland (1) 12-2 33
9. Malvern 11-2 29
10. Lucasville Valley 12-3 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 15.
